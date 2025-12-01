The St. Louis Blues host the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night and bettors in Missouri will be able to claim the Bet365 Missouri bonus code, featuring $365 in bonus bets, by wagering on the action at the Enterprise Center.

Missouri sports betting was legalized on Monday and the first professional sports team to play in this new era for gambling in the Show Me State will be the Blues.

Online betting giant Bet365 is running a special launch day offer in Missouri with bettors who sign up, deposit a minimum of $10 and then wager the same amount on any sports event, including the Ducks vs Blues, eligible for $365 in bonus bets.

Customers can use the offer and its bonuses for betting on any Blues vs Ducks markets, and there is no Bet365 Missouri bonus code required. The Bet365 sign-up offer is only available to new customers aged 21+ who are physically located in Missouri.

With plenty of Missouri sportsbook promos flooding the market, we’ve compiled a guide to the Bet365 sign up offer, including how to claim it, key T&Cs and how you can use it for betting on the St. Louis Blues on 1 Dec.

Bet365 Missouri Bonus Code Facts

Bet365 Missouri Bonus Code Facts Bonus : $365 in bonus bets.

: $365 in bonus bets. How to Qualify : Register and deposit $10. Wager $10 or more from December 1.

: Register and deposit $10. Wager $10 or more from December 1. Minimum Wager: Bet $10 on any sport at odds of -500 or greater.

Bet $10 on any sport at odds of -500 or greater. Bonus Release: Within 24 hours of qualifying bet settlement.

Within 24 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Expiry : Bonus bets valid for 7 days.

: Bonus bets valid for 7 days. Who Qualifies: New users, 21+, physically located in Missouri.

New users, 21+, physically located in Missouri. Bonus Code: No Bet365 Missouri bonus code required when using our links.

How to Claim the Bet365 Missouri Bonus for Blues vs Ducks

Below is our step-by-step guide to help bettors claim Bet365’s bet $10, get $365 offer.

Step 1: Visit Bet365 via one of the links on this page (on mobile or desktop).

Step 2: Create an account with your name, date of birth, address, and the last 4 digits of your SSN.

Step 3: Complete identity verification and confirm geolocation in Missouri.

Step 4: Deposit a minimum of $10.

Step 5: On December 1, place a $10 qualifying wager on any sport at odds of -500 or greater.

Step 6: Receive $365 in bonus bets within 24 hours of the qualifying bet settling.

Step 7: Use your bonus bets within 7 days.

Game Preview: Anaheim Ducks at St. Louis Blues

Venue: Enterprise Center

Puck drop: 7pm CST

How to watch: FanDuel Sports Network, ESPN+

The Anaheim Ducks visit the St. Louis Blues on December 1 as the Blues wrap up a three-game home stand.

St. Louis are 9-10-7 after winning the last two games against the Ottawa Senators and Utah Mammoths. Dylan Holloway’s second period goal was enough to secure the Blues a 1-0 win over Utah on Sunday and they are now just two points outside the wildcard spots.

The Blues have won the last five games at the Enterprise Center against the Ducks, who head to Missouri top of the Pacific Division at 15-9-1 but fresh from a 5-3 defeat to the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.

Bet365 Missouri Promo Key Terms & Conditions

In this section, we've provided a breakdown of the key terms related to the Bet365 Missouri offer, though be sure to check the website for the full T&Cs.

Offer open to new users only; must be 21+ and located in Missouri.

Minimum deposit is $10.

Users must place a $10 qualifying bet at odds of -500 or greater.

There is no Bet365 Missouri bonus code required.

Bonus bets expire after 7 days.

Bonus bets pay winnings only; no returned stake.

One account per customer; duplicate accounts result in forfeiture.

Bet365 may restrict or exclude users at its discretion.

Responsible Gambling & Compliance

If you’re going to claim the Bet365 bonus, make sure you gamble responsibly.

Anyone who uses Missouri betting apps needs to remember to gamble responsibly. Sports wagering can be addictive, and it's crucial that bettors don’t ever lose control of their gambling.

Never view sports wagering as a way to generate income, never wager more than you can comfortably afford to lose, and when it stops being fun, it's time to stop.

All licensed US sportsbooks provide bettors with responsible gambling tools, including deposit limits, wager limits, and self-exclusion options, to help you stay in control.

Every recommended sportsbook on our list offers a comprehensive suite of responsible gaming tools that are easily accessible through account settings or the main navigation menu.

But if you need more help, don’t hesitate to contact your local gambling addiction charity, or the nationwide organisations below:

