The Kansas City Chiefs face the end of a dynasty in 2025 following their defeat to the Houston Texans in week 14 of the NFL campaign.

The Chiefs have appeared in five of the last six Super Bowls, winning three – face the 9-4 Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday, with a loss ending their playoff hopes.

For the first time since 2015, the Chiefs can no longer win the AFC West and are now in a desperate battle for a Wildcard spot. The three teams currently in the Wildcard spots, the Bills, Chargers and Texans – have all beaten Andy Reid’s men this season, further stacking the odds against the Chiefs with the head-to-head tiebreakers.

Kansas City can still run the table and win their final four games of the regular season, but will need help from elsewhere. They have just a 12 per cent chance of reaching the playoffs, but few would still count out Reid and Patrick Mahomes given their incredible record.

However, the Chiefs’ offense has looked predictable throughout the season, while Mahomes will enter the game against the Chargers coming off the worst performance of his career, throwing three interceptions against the Texans and a completion percentage of only 42.4 per cent.

Meanwhile the Chargers (9-4) will relish the chance to end the Chiefs’ season, having been tormented by Mahomes and company since his elevation as starter in 2018. Mahomes is 10-3 against the Chargers, losing only one of his last seven.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert steered his team past the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, even with a broken left hand, putting them within distance of the post-season.

A similar performance against the Chiefs at Arrowhead would all but seal their playoff spot, although it would be their first win in Kansas City since 2021.

It’s all on the line for Mahomes and Reid, and a defeat could bring about major upheaval in the off-season for a team that has dominated the NFL over the last seven years.

Missouri residents can bet on the Chiefs and their bid to reach a fourth straight Super Bowl. Bettors can secure Missouri Sportsbook promos now to secure exclusive bonuses from DraftKings, FanDuel and more.