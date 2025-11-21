The Kansas City Chiefs face the end of a dynasty in 2025 after their worst start to the season in a decade, with last week’s loss to the Denver Broncos meaning they have just a 52 per cent chance of making the playoffs.

And the four-time Super Bowl champions – who have appeared in five of the last six Super Bowls, while winning three since 2019 – face the 8-2 Indianapolis Colts this weekend, with a loss dropping their play-off chances to 35 per cent.

The Chiefs have dropped to third in the AFC West and are now the ninth seed in the AFC, with the three teams in the wildcard spots – the Bills, Chargers and Jaguars – having all beaten them this season, giving them a head-to-head tiebreaker advantage.

This situation, combined with previous results, puts the Chiefs with a 10 per cent chance of winning the AFC West and just a four per cent chance of winning the Super Bowl.

It is not all doom and gloom though, with 2023 proving that a ‘worse’ record is salvageable – the Chiefs finished 11-6 in the regular season that year before going on to win the AFC West and the Super Bowl.

However, things feel markedly different this time around. For a start, the Chiefs didn’t suffer their fifth defeat of the season until Week 14 then, though they already have five losses by Week 11 in 2025.

Add to that the fact that division rivals Denver (9-2) and the Los Angeles Chargers (7-4) are providing stern competition – with the Chiefs having already lost to both ahead of playing each team again in the run-in – and it makes the Chiefs’ path to winning the AFC West and making the playoffs even more difficult.

Nevertheless, the team’s remaining schedule is the 11th-easiest in the NFL, and with their tougher games against the Colts, Texans, Chargers and Broncos all taking place at Arrowhead, there is still arguably space for another loss if they can get their record to 11-6, which would likely put them in the wildcard picture.

All is not lost for Patrick Mahomes and co., though they’ll need to start performing better in the key moments if they want to make the postseason for the 11th straight year under coach Andy Reid.

From 1 December, Missouri residents can bet on the Chiefs and their bid to reach a fourth straight Super Bowl. Bettors can sign up for pre-launch Missouri Sportsbook promos now to secure exclusive bonuses from DraftKings, FanDuel and more.