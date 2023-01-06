The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Damar Hamlin – update: Buffalo Bills star FaceTimes teammates as ‘remarkable’ recovery continues
Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin showing ‘remarkable improvement’ but still ‘critically ill’ after collapsing during NFL game
Bills safety Damar Hamlin remained down on field after a scary hit
NFL player Damar Hamlin is talking to family at hospital and his teammates on FaceTime after his breathing apparatus was removed, amid a “remarkable” recovery from the on-field cardiac arrest he suffered on Monday.
In a statement, the Buffalo Bills said on Friday: “Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight. He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery. His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team.”
Doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center had previously said the 24-year-old remains “critically ill” in hospital but woke up on Wednesday evening and was able to ask who won the Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals by communicating in writing.
New audio of the first responders who attended the collapsed Hamlin has revealed their urgency as they tried to save his life. In the recording, obtained by the New York Times, medics first on the scene can be heard escalating the severity of the situation.
Buffalo Bills players react to seeing Damar Hamlin speak
The Buffalo Bills players are delighted to be speaking to their teammate Damar Hamlin just a few days after he suffered an on-field cardiac arrest:
Breaking: Damar Hamlin talking and no longer requires breathing assistance
The Buffalo Bills have now confirmed that Hamlin’s breathing tube was removed overnight.
In a statement, the team said: “Per the physicians at UCMC [University of Cincinnati Medical Center], Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight. He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery. His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team.”
Damar Hamlin ‘talking to teammates via FaceTime’ without breathing apparatus
Some very positive news in the past few minutes from NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, who says Damar Hamlin is talking to his teammates via FaceTime.
‘You won the game of life’: Damar Hamlin asks doctors about Bills game outcome after cardiac arrest
Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin reportedly began communicating with doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Centre via writing, officials said. His first question was reportedly “did we win,” referencing the Monday Night Football game he was playing when he collapsed due to a cardiac arrest.
Doctors told reporters on Thursday that his physician responded: “Yes, you won the game of life.”
“We were in the situation where we could let him wake up as his body healed,” Dr Timothy Pritts said during a Thursday press conference. “Last night he was able to emerge, follow commands and even ask who won the game. I can clarify he did not speak but he communicated in writing. He’s unable to speak as he has a breathing tube in. When we answered Damar when he asked who won the game we said, ‘Yes, you won. You won the game of life.’”
Damar Hamlin asks doctors about Bills game outcome after cardiac arrest
Doctors said Mr Hamlin’s neurological functions are intact
Audio reveals first responders saving NFL star’s life
New audio of the first responders who attended collapsed NFL star Damar Hamlin has revealed their urgency as they tried to save his life.
The game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was brought to a halt when Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field on Monday night. The 24-year-old Bills player was critically injured and had to be resuscitated before being rushed to the hospital where he has been treated ever since.
Hamlin reportedly began communicating with doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Centre via writing, officials said. His first question was reportedly “did we win,” referencing the game he was playing when he collapsed.
Doctors said his physician responded: “Yes, you won the game of life.”
In audio obtained by the New York Times, medics first on the scene can be heard escalating the severity of the situation.
“I don’t like how he went down,” one man is heard saying.
“All-call, all-call,” says another, meaning all medical personnel are required. “Call, bring everybody. We need an airway doctor, everybody. Bring the cot with the medics.”
Damar Hamlin: Audio reveals first responders trying to save NFL star’s life
Medical staff can be heard urgently escalating the situation after first assessing the collapsed NFL player
Football fans grapple with violent side of a beloved sport
The harrowing scenes of Damar Hamlin‘s on-field collapse after suffering cardiac arrest has forced some fans to yet again confront a truth they’ve always known but hated to think about: Football, a game with violence in its DNA, can go from exciting and joyous to dark and tragic in a flash.
Now, as the Buffalo Bills defensive back remains in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital, fans like Max Cerone are reflecting on their relationship with the sport they love.
Cerone, age 24 like Hamlin and a high school guidance counselor in the Buffalo area, grew up minutes from the Bills stadium, attending games from childhood with his dad “in pre-season and 90 degrees, or negative degrees and snowing.”
Football fans grapple with violent side of a beloved sport
The harrowing on-field collapse of Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin has forced some fans to confront a truth they’ve always known but hated to think about: Football, a game with violence in its DNA, can go from exciting and joyous to dark and tragic in a flash
ICYMI: Widow of only NFL player to die on the field responds to Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest: ‘You can’t blame football’
The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field in the histoy of the sport became “very emotional” while watching Damar Hamlin collapse on Monday, she said.
Chuck Hughes was a wide receiver for the Detroit Lions in October 1971 when he clutched his chest and fell to the ground, suffering a fatal heart attack at the end of the team’s game against the Chicago Bears. His widow, Sharon, rode with him in the back of the ambulance before he was pronounced dead.
Just over 51 years later, she felt everything come back when she watched Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin get up from a tackle, take a few steps and then collapse onto the field during Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Widow of only NFL player to die on the field responds to Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest
Detroit Lions player Chuck Hughes, 28, suffered a fatal heart attack in a 1971 game against the Chicago Bears
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.
Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.
Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.
Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”
“Tee has reached out, Tee has been supportive,” Mr Rooney said. “It was a freak accident. It was nothing that Tee could control.”
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player
Wide receiver Tee Higgins was tackled by the Buffalo Bills player before the latter went into cardiac arrest
NFL will not resume suspended Bills-Bengals game, says report
The NFL will not resume the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game that was suspended after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field on Monday night.
The game was brought to a halt when the 24-year-old Bills player was critically injured and had to be resuscitated before being rushed to the hospital where he has been treated ever since.
League executives had said that all options were available to them to resume the game, but sources told The Associated Press on Thursday that the game will not be completed.
NFL will not resume suspended Bills vs Bengals game
Game was brought to a halt after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on field
What happened to Damar Hamlin?
The Buffalo Bills safety suffered a cardiac arrest shortly after making a tackle during Monday night’s game with the Cincinnati Bengals. Here is more on exactly what happened to Damar Hamlin:
What we know after NFL player Damar Hamlin suffers cardiac arrest during game
The Buffalo Bills safety suffered a cardiac arrest shortly after making a tackle during Monday night’s game with the Cincinnati Bengals
