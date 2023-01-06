Damar Hamlin – update: ‘Neurologically intact’ Buffalo Bills player ‘awake’ and asking ‘who won’ Bengals game
Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin showing ‘remarkable improvement’ but still ‘critically ill’ after collapsing during NFL game
Bills safety Damar Hamlin remained down on field after a scary hit
NFL player Damar Hamlin has “shown remarkable improvement” in the past 24 hours and appears to be “neurologically intact” as the Buffalo Bills star continues to make a recovery from an on-field cardiac arrest.
Doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center said the 24-year-old remains “critically ill” in hospital but woke up on Wednesday evening and was able to ask who won the Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals by communicating in writing.
In a press conference on Thursday, Dr Tim Pritts said: “Last night he was able to emerge, follow commands and even ask who won the game. When we answered Damar when he asked who won the game we said, ‘Yes, you won. You won the game of life.’”
Earlier, Hamlin’s agent, Ronald Butler, told The Associated Press that Hamlin was awake and has been able to grip the hands of family members at his hospital bedside.
A Buffalo Bills statement said: “Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours. While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress. We are grateful for the love and support we have received.”
Hamlin’s family have thanked fans as well as praising the work of medical personnel and the support from the Bengals and coach Zac Taylor. “We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country,” a statement on Tuesday read.
The Buffalo Bills safety suffered a cardiac arrest shortly after making a tackle during Monday night’s game with the Cincinnati Bengals
Andy Gorel: The Damar Hamlin incident is a sobering reminder for us all
The air that had come over Paycor Stadium in Cincinatti was eerie. Players, fans, and coaches alike, from both sides, were completely and utterly disturbed by what they had just seen. Yet somehow, word had gotten out that the NFL had notified the involved parties that play would resume in five minutes.
Shortly thereafter, play was announced as “Temporarily Suspended” until further notice. Meanwhile, an update had made its rounds online that Hamlin was with a pulse, but unable to breathe on his own.
Confusion, devastation, panic - all these emotions visibly plagued the players and coaches, as they remained on field, pacing back and forth, conversing, even praying in response to what they just saw. On official broadcasts, no word was provided on the injury.
As we as a society dealt with the trauma of watching a perfectly fit and healthy 24-year-old human collapse to the floor, in complete spontaneity, conversation swirled online. From stoking suspicions about vaccine-related conditions to recalling similar episodes of cardiac arrest in pro sports from years past, Monday night’s incident left almost all spectators agreeing on one thing - play should not continue.
Andrew Buncombe: All of us who watch this brutal – but thrilling – sport are responsible for what befell Damar Hamlin
You should watch it. It is really disturbing. And that is the point.
After 24-year Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills makes the clattering tackle, he quickly gets to his feet. He seems to be fine. But after two steps, he collapses, tumbling to the pitch, unable to move.
We know that medical personnel who rushed on to pitch had to restart the player’s heart, before he was evacuated by ambulance and taken to hospital, as players from both the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals sat or prayed, utterly distraught.
The young man was said to be a critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Centre, where he has been sedated and is undergoing “further testing and treatment”.
There was flood of emotional messages of support from fans and players alike, wishing Hamlin a swift recovery, not least from Tee Higgins, the Bengals player he clattered into. “I’m praying that you pull through bro. Love,” he wrote on Twitter.
But is that it? Is that all that is going to happen? Is that the only soul-searching that is going to take place after this game, that was reportedly only called off after the accident, after the intervention of the two coaches.
Hamlin’s agent discusses ‘emotional rollercoaster'
Hamlin’s agent Ira Turner has commented on the situation and the “emotional rollercoaster” he’s gone through over the past few days.
Bengals player hit by Damar Hamlin says he is in ‘good place'
Tee Higgins was the Cincinnati Bengals player involved in the collision that left Damar Hamlin critically injured on Monday night.
“I’m in a good place right now,” Higgins told reporters after Bengals practice on Thursday.
“Damar’s mom hit me, texted me this morning, and told me about everything and it made me feel even more at home. I really appreciate them, just hearing from them and them having my back as well. So yeah, feels good.”
Josh Allen reacts to Damar Hamlin asking who won game he collapsed in
“For Damar to go through that and to come out on the other side, to still be thinking about his teammates, that’s Damar, that’s who he is,” the Buffalo Bills quarterback told reporters on Thursday.
Bills coach hails trainer who performed CPR on Hamlin
Sean McDermott praised the Buffalo Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington, who administered life-saving CPR on Damar Hamlin after he collapsed with cardiac arrest on Monday night.
“The courage that that took…you talk about a real leader, a real hero in saving Damar’s life. I just admire his strength,” said McDermott on Thursday.
Tom Brady, Robert Kraft and Jim Irsay make big donations as Damar Hamlin fundraiser passes $7m
Tom Brady joined a list of generous donations made to the GoFundMe page set up by fellow NFL player Damar Hamlin.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback contributed $10,000 to the total, which has now surpassed $7 million and aims to support a toy drive for Hamlin’s community.
The 24-year-old safety, who suffered a cardiac arrest on the field on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, remains in critical condition at hospital, with fans of both teams gathering outside UC Medical Centre to offer their support.
Brady has been joined by a number of NFL owners too, with Jim Irsay and the Indianapolis Colts making the highest donation at $25,003.
Many have added $3 to their totals in recognition of Hamlin’s jersey number with the Buffalo Bills.
Tom Brady makes big donation as Damar Hamlin fundraiser passes $7m
The Bills player remains in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital after collapsing mid-game
The Rock welcomes good news on Damar Hamlin health
“So inspired to hear the story of Damar Hamlin being able to communicate by writing, and wrote to the doctors, “Did we win?” And they respond with, “Yes, you won the game of life.” Man it moves my soul that as he recovers he’s now feeling all the love and mana sent his way,” the Hollywood star tweeted on Thursday.
Buffalo Bills welcome Damar Hamlin health update
“An update we were all hoping for, the team tweeted on Thursday after doctors revealed Damar Hamlin was not able to communicate with them.
