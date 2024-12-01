Liverpool vs Man City: EPL fixture score and goal updates
Manchester City travel to Liverpool in the EPL as they try to keep pace with Arne Slot’s side in England’s premier soccer division
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
English Premier League leaders Liverpool take on Manchester City an Anfield today with the opportunity to open up an 11-point gap at the top of the table.
These two teams have come to define an era of the EPL over the last few years, though today is the first meeting between Pep Guardiola and new Liverpool coach Arne Slot.
And the situation could hardly be more different for each club, with Liverpool having been in superb form since its only loss of the season so far – against Nottingham Forest in September.
The Reds have won 14 of their last 15 matches, while Guardiola’s side are without a win in their last six games, having lost five and drawn one.
But despite a poor run of recent form, City has the chance to turn things around with a statement win at Anfield, with the possibility of cutting the gap to just five points while getting its season back on track.
You can follow all the latest build-up, team news and updates below:
Age is catching up with Man City – it’s time for Pep Guardiola to be ruthless
Pep Guardiola was contemplating the future. Not a fifth successive Premier League title. Because, as he accepted, when a team is in run like Manchester City’s, they need one win before they can aim for bigger targets. But a manager who signed a two-year contract extension last week was looking into the longer term.
And, more than ever before, he accepted that it involves a rebuild. Guardiola committed himself to it, and not merely by putting pen to paper. He cited the reality that, six months ago, City were crowned champions, FA Cup finalists, a side only knocked out of the Champions League on penalties by Real Madrid. “But the football life changed in one thing and another,” he added.
Guardiola’s has changed with five defeats and a draw in a match City had been winning 3-0. He has a cut to his nose, a dent to his pride, but also an argument that the unusual element was not City’s recent slide but how long they sustained success. But if it has exposed the need for an overhaul, it is instructive Guardiola has admitted it and suggested he wants to shape a new side.
Age is catching up with Man City – it’s time for Pep Guardiola to be ruthless
Only West Ham and Everton have fielded older Premier League starting XIs than Man City this season
Arne Slot details why Pep Guardiola can find ‘brilliant’ solution to Man City crisis
Arne Slot hailed Pep Guardiola as an inspiration and said he is expecting the Manchester City manager to come up with a “brilliant idea” to end their winless run and show why he is the “best in the world” ahead of facing Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.
Liverpool welcome their Premier League rivals with the chance to increase their lead over the champions to 11 points, with City without a win in their last six and enduring their worst run of results under Guardiola.
Slot pointed to Rodri’s absence and further injuries as a reason to explain their slump, but the Dutch coach explained that he believes City’s performances have not been as bad as their results and they remain a “very, very good team”.
Arne Slot details why Pep Guardiola can find ‘brilliant’ solution to Man City crisis
Liverpool face Manchester City in a huge Premier League clash at Anfield on Sunday
Potential permutations
However, City have clawed back deficits of between 8 and 0 points to win the Premier League title on six occasions - and all at a later stage of the campaign than now.
In fact, four of Guardiola’s six Premier League title-winning seasons, they have overturned gaps of eight points or more.
Potential permutations
There are some worthy stats to note depending on the outcome of today’s game. Note that, if Liverpool win, they’ll have a gap of 11 points on City. If City win, that gap will be five points.
In the 32 Premier League seasons, only three times have teams come from 11 or more points behind at any point to win the title (of course, Arsenal are closer than City).
City themselves have never managed to win the title after being behind by more than 10 points, and only once has a team had an 11-point lead after 13 games - Manchester United in the 1993-94 season, who went on to win the title.
In addition, City could become the first Premier League champions to lose four successive games the following season.
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk warns Man City ‘can turn it around’ ahead of Anfield showdown
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk remains wary of the threat Manchester City post despite their recent drop in form handing the initiative in the Premier League to their title rivals.
City have lost three successive league games, as part of a six-match run of five defeats and a draw, and arrive at Anfield eight points behind their hosts.
An 18th win in 20 matches this season would put Arne Slot’s side 11 points clear of their opponents but Van Dijk said even in December that advantage would not be decisive.
Virgil van Dijk warns Man City ‘can turn it around’ ahead of Anfield showdown
The Liverpool captain is looking forward to his battle with Erling Haaland
The real issue behind Man City’s crisis and what Guardiola must learn from Mourinho
For all the comments on Pep Guardiola’s scratches, some senior figures in football were a bit shocked by the image. That even extended to the top levels of Liverpool, who Manchester City travel to face on Sunday.
It was certainly unusual, but these are unusual times. The 3-3 collapse at home to Feyenoord made it even clearer that City’s form is more than a blip. In the space of just five games, Guardiola has suffered a worst ever league defeat, a worst ever run of losses – with four becoming five – and a first ever game where one of his teams squandered a three-goal lead. A 3-0 advantage over Feyenoord at home was supposed to be the sort of situation where form self-corrects but it just saw more calamitous error. Those at Liverpool have been comparing it to Jurgen Klopp’s 2022-23 season, which the German felt he couldn’t leave as his last campaign at Anfield. The same club can now make it even more torrid for City. They sense opportunity.
So does pretty much everyone that faces the champions right now. It feeds into this striking feeling about City’s form. Every time you think it can’t possibly get worse, it does. That alone has been a shock to confidence, one that is compounding everything.
The real issue behind Man City’s crisis and what Guardiola must learn from Mourinho
Without a win in six games, Manchester City face Liverpool in a fixture that could shape the story of the season
More from Pep
Guardiola did make more comments regarding his situation, adding that he has this sort of margin for error due to his achievements.
“It isn’t normal in the big clubs to do what we’ve done. We have to accept it.
“I want to stay, the moment I feel not positive I will go. But I want the opportunity to try and rebuild the team in many aspects from now on until the end of the season and then next.
“I ask for this challenge, I ask for this opportunity to do it. Because I feel it. I know what I want to do, what we have to do, knowing in the moment our consistency we had, we don’t have it right now.”
Pep Guardiola suggests he could quit Man City if dismal run continues
Pep Guardiola has vowed to walk away from Manchester City when he thinks he is not benefitting the club any more.
City have lost five of their last six games, including the longest losing run of Guardiola’s career, and gave up a three-goal lead to draw with Feyenoord on Tuesday.
But Guardiola, who signed a new contract last week, said managers at clubs like City are in “trouble” if they stop winning as they said they could not “cry all the time” that Rodri is injured.
Pep Guardiola suggests he could quit Man City if dismal run continues
City will go 11 points behind Liverpool if they lose at Anfield on Sunday
How does the Premier League table look?
Much has been made of how Liverpool could go 11 points clear of City today, but as it stands, other clubs are closer to the Reds at the top of the table.
Brighton’s draw with Southampton on Friday put them into second place, ahead of City on goal difference, before Arsenal’s win on Saturday evening meant they leapfrogged the Seagulls into second place, on 25 points.
Chelsea kick off against Aston Villa at 1.30pm today, and they could go second themselves if they win by enough goals.
Liverpool vs Man City latest team news and predicted line-ups
Ahead of the match, here’s a rundown of the early team news for both sides, including recent injuries and any players who might return.
Liverpool vs Man City latest team news and predicted line-ups
Both teams have dealt with injuries this season but Liverpool have the chance to extend their lead over Man City in the table
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments