Broadway takes on Hollywood as the Los Angeles Dodgers face the New York Yankees in the 2024 World Series, with Game 1 taking place this evening.

A seven-game series will decide the winner of baseball’s biggest prize as the National League champion Dodgers seek just a second World Series title since 1988 and an eighth overall, while the American League-winning Yankees have been crowned MLB champions on a record 27 occasions but are trying to end a 15-year title drought.

The Dodgers and the Yankees are Major League Baseball’s two biggest teams, consistently the sport’s biggest spenders and some of the sport’s biggest stars will be on show in what promises to be a huge occasion.

Superstars such as home run-hitting machines Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, as well as pitcher Gerrit Cole, will be wearing the Yankee pinstripes, while the likes of shortstop Mookie Betts, first baseman Freddie Freeman and two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani, who became the first man in history to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a single season, head a stacked Dodgers line-up.

This will be the 120th World Series and the two franchises now have an incredible 65 appearances between them. They have squared off in the Fall Classic on 12 occasions, by far the most frequent matchup of any MLB teams, but not since 1981, making this a historic series.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is the World Series?

The World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees begins at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on the evening of Friday 25 October (early Saturday morning in the UK). It is a best-of-seven series, with the first team to four wins being crowned champions. The first two matches will be played at Dodger Stadium, the next three at Yankee Stadium and the final two (if required) back at Dodger Stadium.

What is the schedule?

The series will be the best of seven games, which will end as soon as one team reaches four wins.

All times UK

Game 1: Saturday 26 October at Dodger Stadium – 1.08am

Game 2: Sunday 27 October at Dodger Stadium – 1.08am

Game 3: Tuesday 29 October at Yankee Stadium – 12.08am

Game 4: Wednesday 30 October at Yankee Stadium – 12.08am

Game 5 (if required): Thursday 31 October at Yankee Stadium – 12.08am

Game 6 (if required): Saturday 2 November at Dodger Stadium – 12.08am

Game 7 (if required): Sunday 3 November at Dodger Stadium – 12.08am

How can I watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the 2024 World Series live on TNT Sports, with coverage of Game 1 beginning at 12.30am BST on Saturday 26 October (Friday night into Saturday). Subscribers can stream via discovery+.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers win 4/5

New York Yankees win 11/10

World Series MVP betting

Shohei Ohtani 11/5

Aaron Judge 9/2

Juan Soto 5/1

Mookie Betts 8/1

Giancarlo Stanton 8/1

Max Muncy 12/1

Prediction

This could be a blockbuster series as Broadway faces Hollywood. It may well go all the way to Game 7 and the Dodgers home advantage might be the difference. Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 New York Yankees

