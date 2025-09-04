The internet was filled with rumors that MrBeast bought the NFL. Here’s what really happened

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This football season, the NFL has drafted popular YouTuber MrBeast as part of its game plan to attract new fans.

The social media star, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, shared a video on Wednesday claiming that he “bought the NFL,” a day before the highly-anticipated season begins.

The world’s most-subscribed Youtuber appeared alongside NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in the clip to announce the “historic first” at a press conference.

The video, which quickly racked up over 4 million views, shows MrBeast enacting major changes to America’s favorite sport’s league — including the addition of one YouTuber to each of the NFL’s 32 teams.

Football fans can breathe a sigh of relief, however. The announcement was simply a stunt to let fans know that YouTube will exclusively stream Friday’s game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs for free.

open image in gallery MrBeast claimed he he “bought the NFL” in a viral video. ( Getty Images )

Here’s what to know:

Who owns the NFL?

The NFL is not owned by a singular person — like MrBeast’s promo suggests.

Each team is owned by an individual, a private ownership group, or in the case of the Green Bay Packers, a publicly-owned, non-profit organization.

The NFL doesn’t allow corporate ownership, and every team must be owned by an individual, or a group owners where one holds a third of the shares.

Goodell oversees the league’s operations as commissioner and represents all 32 teams.

How much would it cost to purchase the NFL?

open image in gallery MrBeast is fond of both kinds of football, and is seen here attending an Inter Miami match ( Getty Images )

Since the league consists of 32 teams, someone looking to purchase the entire league would have to buy every team.

Purchasing the entire NFL would cost hundreds of billions of dollars, as the league’s cheapest team to buy, the Cincinnati Bengals, is valued at about $4 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, MrBeast, who has 430 million subscribers on YouTube, has a net worth of about $1 billion.

How to watch the Chiefs-Chargers game

open image in gallery Travis Kelce, the new fiance of Taylor Swift, and the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Los Angeles Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Friday. ( Getty Images )

The Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Friday.

The game will air at 8 p.m. EST.

Fans can stream the game for free on YouTube.