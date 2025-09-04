The internet was filled with rumors that MrBeast bought the NFL. Here’s what really happened
MrBeast raised eyebrows after claiming he had “bought the NFL” on the eve of the season
This football season, the NFL has drafted popular YouTuber MrBeast as part of its game plan to attract new fans.
The social media star, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, shared a video on Wednesday claiming that he “bought the NFL,” a day before the highly-anticipated season begins.
The world’s most-subscribed Youtuber appeared alongside NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in the clip to announce the “historic first” at a press conference.
The video, which quickly racked up over 4 million views, shows MrBeast enacting major changes to America’s favorite sport’s league — including the addition of one YouTuber to each of the NFL’s 32 teams.
Football fans can breathe a sigh of relief, however. The announcement was simply a stunt to let fans know that YouTube will exclusively stream Friday’s game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs for free.
Here’s what to know:
Who owns the NFL?
The NFL is not owned by a singular person — like MrBeast’s promo suggests.
Each team is owned by an individual, a private ownership group, or in the case of the Green Bay Packers, a publicly-owned, non-profit organization.
The NFL doesn’t allow corporate ownership, and every team must be owned by an individual, or a group owners where one holds a third of the shares.
Goodell oversees the league’s operations as commissioner and represents all 32 teams.
How much would it cost to purchase the NFL?
Since the league consists of 32 teams, someone looking to purchase the entire league would have to buy every team.
Purchasing the entire NFL would cost hundreds of billions of dollars, as the league’s cheapest team to buy, the Cincinnati Bengals, is valued at about $4 billion, according to Bloomberg.
Meanwhile, MrBeast, who has 430 million subscribers on YouTube, has a net worth of about $1 billion.
How to watch the Chiefs-Chargers game
The Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Friday.
The game will air at 8 p.m. EST.
Fans can stream the game for free on YouTube.
