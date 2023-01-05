NFL will not resume suspended Bills-Bengals game, says report

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The NFL will not resume the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game that was suspended after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field on Monday night, a report says.

The game was brought to a halt when the 24-year-old Bills player was critically injured and had to be resuscitated before being rushed to the hospital where he has been treated ever since.

League executives had said that all options were available to them to resume the game, but sources told The Associated Press on Thursday that the game will not be completed.

The NFL is still working out how playoff seedings will be done with one game unfinished, and how playoff games will be scheduled, according to the news organisation. Any changes must be approved by the NFL Players Association.

A league spokesperson told The Buffalo News that “No decisions have been made. We continue to explore all options.”

The impacted game had major playoff implications for the league, which plays its final round of regular season games this week.

The Buffalo Bills, who have a 12-3 record, went into Monday night’s game needing a win to hold the AFC’s number one seed, currently held by the 13-3 Kansas City Chiefs.

Meanwhile, the Bengals still had a chance to take the top AFC seed if they won both remaining games and saw the Chiefs lose one.

Hamlin has “shown remarkable improvement” in the past 24 hours and appears to be “neurologically intact” as the Buffalo Bills star continues to recover.

Doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center said Hamlin remains “critically ill” in hospital but woke up on Wednesday evening and was able to ask who won the Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals by communicating in writing.

In a press conference on Thursday, Dr Tim Pritts said: “Last night he was able to emerge, follow commands and even ask who won the game. When we answered Damar when he asked who won the game we said, ‘Yes, you won. You won the game of life.’”