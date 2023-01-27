NFL schedule: Conference Championship games

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The four remaining teams with championship hopes vie for a Super Bowl spot on NFL Conference Championship weekend.

The final quartet are just one game away from making the 57th edition of the annual showpiece in Arizona after progressing through the divisional round.

In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs will be out for revenge against the Cincinnati Bengals, who ended their charge at this stage 12 months ago.

The San Francisco 49ers also return to their conference decider to face a new foe in the Philadelphia Eagles, who return to the final four for the first time since their Super Bowl LII win.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the AFC and NFC Championship games:

What’s the conference championship schedule?

Both championship games will be held on Sunday 29 January.

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles: 3pm ET/8pm GMT.

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs: 6.30pmET/11.30pm GMT

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action on Sky Sports, with coverage due to start at 7pm GMT on the Main Event and NFL channels ahead of the NFC Championship game. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app.

What are the odds to win the Super Bowl?

Philadelphia Eagles 12/5

San Francisco 49ers 16/5

Kansas City Chiefs 5/2

Cincinnati Bengals 27/10

