Ryan Reynolds could add a second sports team to his portfolio with the Wrexham owner said to be considering buying the Ottawa Senators of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Reynolds became a co-owner of Welsh football club Wrexham in 2021 in partnership with fellow actor Rob McElhenney.

Reports in Canada now suggest that the Vancouver-born film star is partnering with a real estate group to purchase NHL franchise the Senators and build a new downtown arena.

Eugene Melnyk, who had owned the Ottawa team since 2003, passed away last March, and Reynolds has previously confirmed his interest in purchasing a stake in the team.

Any potential takeover by Reynolds and The Remington Group could be chronicled in a “Welcome to Wrexham”-style documentary.

““I think when The Remington Group met with Ryan Reynolds, he was impressed with their vision, what they want to build in Ottawa,” Bruce Garrioch, a columnist for The Ottawa Sun, told TSN in Canada.

“They want to make this a world class destination for people to come to. And they also bought into the fact that Ryan Reynolds would like to do a ‘Welcome to Ottawa’ kind of series, like he’s done with his Welsh football team.

“They certainly buy into the vision that he wants, and also what they’re willing to do is allow him to play a starring role being the face of the franchise and leading this team to the future.”

Reynolds told The Tonight Show in November that he required a partner with “really deep pockets” if he was to complete a deal for the Senators.

Melnyk’s passing at the age of 62 has left control of the franchise in the hands of his estate, led by daughters Anna and Olivia.

NHL commisioner Gary Bettman has assured Senators fans that the team would not leave Ottawa, and suggested that a group of preliminary bidders will be cut down over the coming weeks.