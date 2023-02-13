‘Been busy’: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds welcome fourth child

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds appear to have welcomed their fourth child.

On Sunday, Lively shared a photo on Instagram which showed her without a baby bump.

The couple are seen standing alongside Ryan’s mother, with the caption reading: “Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023. Been busy.”

Many followers were sharing their congratulations in the comments, with Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld writing: “Epic post. For all the reasons!”

Lively and Reynolds have not revealed their baby’s name or gender.

