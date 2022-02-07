What is the curling power play? Explaining the rules of Winter Olympics sport

The mixed doubles format was added to the curling programme for the last Winter Olympics, and will again be held at Beijing 2022.

The entry-list has been expanded from eight to ten competing teams, with defending champions Canada taking on a competitive field that includes a Great British team for the first time.

Bruce Mouat and Jennnifer Dodds, competing for Scotland, secured victory at their home World Championships in 2021, and arrive at the National Aquatics Centre among the favourites.

The format differs from the longer-running men’s and women’s events, in which teams are comprised of four members.

They each throw two stones per end for a total of eight; in mixed doubles, five stones per end are thrown, with one member bookending the end with the first and last stones.

However mixed doubles games begin every end with one stone, per team, pre-placed - therefore it’s possible to score six points in an end.

This is where the power play can be used. In most ends, the pre-placed stones, will be positioned so that the team with last stone advantage will start the end with one stone at the back of the four-foot circle. The team without the last stone advantage will start with a centre guard.

When the power play is called, pre-placed stones will be moved out to one of the sides, with one placed as a corner guard and a stone behind it, with the back of the stone against the tee line - opening up space down the centre of the sheet.

It can be called once by each team per game.