Winter Olympics curling final LIVE: Eve Muirhead’s Team GB women battle Japan for gold at Beijing 2022
Follow latest updates from Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 as Team GB chase their first medal of the Games
Great Britain’s women, led by Eve Muirhead, aim to go one better than the men in their gold medal match against Japan at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.
The men’s team fell short yesterday when Sweden claimed gold to deny Bruce Mouat and his team. Swedish skip Niklas Edin proved too good and repeated their victory over Great Britain in a 2014 semi-final. Muirhead overcame almost impossible odds to steer her women’s curling team into the Olympic final where she may yet complete an incredible journey to finally fulfil an ambition that appeared beyond her after a decade at the top of her sport. Team coach Murdoch put her chances of salvaging victory at “less than 10 per cent” after shipping four shots in a disastrous opening end to defending Olympic champions Sweden, but they clawed back to clinch a thrilling 12-11 victory in an extra end.
Japan may have the mental edge here, after Fujisawa Satsuki guided Japan to bronze over the Brits in a 5-3 win at PyeongChang 2018 after both teams came unstuck to Sweden and Republic of Korea. Muirhead admitted that there is mutual respect and admiration towards their final opponents: “I’ve got almost every gold medal apart from the Olympic gold medal. It’s always been a dream of mine. It’s against the same girls. We love the Japanese girls. They’re so much fun and we get on so well with them. They just love curling and that’s fantastic for the sport.”
Follow live coverage from the Winter Olympics below:
Wright chasing bragging rights in curling final
Vicky Wright has guaranteed a medal to match her fiancé but it’s golden bragging rights she really wants.
Eight years ago Wright watched as Greg Drummond won silver as part of David Murdoch’s men’s rink in Sochi.
Now he’s back at home, having returned from coaching duties in Beijing with Team GB’s mixed doubles rink, ready to watch her go for gold against Japan on Sunday.
“Of course I want to go one better - we’re competitive,” joked Wright. “Before I came out I said I was coming back with the go so I could get bragging rights in the house!
“He’s been showing off his Olympic medal for eight years now, I think it’s my turn now.”
Britain beaten by Sweden’s ‘perfect’ curling performance
Great Britain’s men’s curling team were forced to settle for Olympic silver after succumbing to the “perfect” game by decorated Swedish skip Niklas Edin at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing.
David Murdoch paid tribute to the 36-year-old Swede, who slowly strangled the life of the British challenge and chiselled a 5-4 extra-end win that added gold to his two previous Olympic medals and five world championship titles.
“You saw there the perfect display of curling, and it’s something we’ve seen from him before,” said British coach Murdoch, a silver medallist himself in Sochi in 2014. “He’s just so clinical and when he makes shots like that he’s really tough to beat.”
Nana Takagi crashes out
Defending champion Nana Takagi crashed out at the semifinal of the women’s mass start speedskating on Saturday, falling on the same corner that she slipped on at the women’s team pursuit final at the Beijing Olympics.
Takagi, who won the inaugural mass start competition in Pyeongchang four years ago, was leading the pack when she slipped on the very last corner with the finish line in sight.
The slip was reminiscent of her performance at the women’s team pursuit final, where a fall on the same corner landed the leading Japanese team a silver and handed the gold to their rival Canadians.
The audience groaned as they saw her slip and Takagi looked distraught as she watched the pack speed away.
She picked herself up and skated to the finish line far behind the rest, just as she had in the team pursuit. The 29-year-old did not qualify for the final.
Norwegian skier Johannes Klaebo ends challenge after stomach complaint
A stomach complaint prompted Norwegian skier Johannes Klaebo to cut short his final attempt at winning gold in the men’s 50 km freestyle mass start on Saturday at the Beijing Games, ending an otherwise successful Olympics on a sour note.
Klaebo, who stopped his race just after the 20 km mark, told reporters he had contracted a stomach bug that had derailed his preparations and that he had only decided to compete when the race was shortened to 30km from 50km because of high winds.
“I have been being more on the toilet than I have been sleeping the last couple of days,” Klaebo said bluntly. “Yesterday I didn’t manage to go to the stadium at all, I just lay down in the bed and was totally flat out.
“I’ve been struggling a lot with the stomach, that was the problem, for sure, so it’s sad to have this type of finish to the Olympics,” he added.
Klaebo said he was happy overall with his haul of two gold medals, a silver and a bronze from the Beijing Games.
“I’m for sure really satisfied with the Olympics, especially the 15k, which was a good race for me and defending the sprint (that he won in 2018) and the team (sprint gold), so I would say it’s been really nice, and I hope we can manage to do more in the future,” he said.
The 25-year-old paid tribute to teammate Simen Hegstad Krueger, who bounced back from a positive COVID-19 test to take a bronze medal in his only race of the Games.
“It’s very impressive we all know what he can do in the higher altitude like we are here, that’s something he managed really, really good,” Klaebo said.
“So for him to take a bronze medal today. It’s really impressive and something he really really deserves.”
Alexander Bolshunov wins men’s 50km freestyle
Alexander Bolshunov brushed off fears of frostbite to take gold for the Russian Olympic Committee in the men’s 50km freestyle race on Saturday, saying the harder the conditions, the easier it was for him and his team.
The race was put back by an hour and cut to 30km due to bitterly cold temperatures and biting winds at the National Cross-Country Centre but the changes did not bother Bolshunov, who would have preferred to go the full distance.
“I wouldn’t exactly feel good with this kind of weather, but I did say that the more challenging it is, the easier it is for us (the Russian team),” he told reporters.
“When I found out that the race would be shortened, I was a bit upset, I was getting ready for 50km but then I understand with the gusty wind like that and freezing temperatures, the outcome wouldn’t have been as good, possibly.
“Then as we started skiing we eventually got warmer, picked up the pace but, all in all, I can say in retrospect we could have done all 50 kilometres.”
Conditions improved as the afternoon wore on, making for a brilliant spectacle as the Russians battled it out with their Norwegian rivals as Simen Hegstad Krueger took the bronze medal.
“In the morning the weather was harder, the wind was stronger and the temperature was colder. When we started the race, the weather got a bit better,” said Bolshunov, who set a record of five cross-country medals at a single Winter Olympics.
Silver medallist Ivan Yakimushkin said the distance did not matter and that there was only going to be one winner in the final men’s race of the Games.
“Alex wanted to go the full distance and he would have won anyway, but on a longer distance he would have been much more uncomfortable and he would have to wait for us and get cold,” he said.
Organisers scramble to reorganise skiing events after winds
Organisers scrambled to reorganise the Alpine mixed team parallel race for the final day of the Beijing Olympics after high winds on Saturday forced the competition to be postponed.
Team officials and organisers have agreed to hold the event, which is only its second edition, on Sunday at 9 a.m. (0100 GMT) despite several teams being originally scheduled to fly home.
The decision meant some teams had to rearrange their flights and accommodation bookings, but all the 15 nations entered in the competition confirmed they will participate on Sunday.
Olympics and International Ski Federation (FIS) officials said they were keen to complete the event and expected the weather to be “a little better” especially in the earlier part of the day.
A spokeswoman for the U.S ski team said that most of their squad and support staff were due to leave early on Sunday morning but that changes were being made to allow them to stay.
Juan Antonio Samaranch, the head of the International Olympic Committee’s coordination commission for Beijing, told an IOC session that these issues were to be expected at a Winter Games.
“We had weather issues but this is Winter Games. We are coping with the difficulties still left but this is winter and we are here to celebrate exactly that: winter,” he said.
The closing ceremony for the Beijing Games is on Sunday at 8 p.m. The weather forecast for Sunday is for slightly better wind conditions earlier in the day.
Taiwan premier orders probe into skater who wore Chinese uniform
Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang has ordered an investigation into a Taiwanese speed skater who posted a video of herself wearing a Chinese uniform shortly before the Beijing Winter Olympics began.
Huang Yu-ting put the video on her Instagram page but removed it after attracting fierce online criticism in Taiwan, where many people view China, which claims the island as its own territory, as a grave threat to their freedom and way of life.
Huang, one of only four Taiwanese athletes at the Winter Games, later defended herself on Facebook saying “sports is sports” and when competing everyone is “good friends”. Those comments prompted further anger towards her in Taiwan.
In a Saturday statement, Su’s office said the premier believed Huang’s actions were “extremely inappropriate” and has asked the Education Ministry and the Sports Administration under it to investigate her and give an “appropriate punishment”.
Taiwan’s Presidential Office added in a separate statement that it supported the “necessary” investigation and punishment.
“Members of the national team represent the country in competitions, and there should not be any controversial words or deeds that damage the nation’s honour,” President Tsai Ing-wen’s spokesperson Xavier Chang said.Picture 716174628
Speedskating results
The mass start races marked the Olympic farewells for two speedskating greats.
Sven Kramer of the Netherlands ranked last in the men’s final, pushing the pace early on but dropping back when the contenders turned on the speed at the end of the 16-lap race.
The 35-year-old Dutch star finished his Olympic career with a total of nine medals, including four golds.
Claudia Pechstein of Germany made the women’s final just three days before her 50th birthday. She took points in one of the interval sprints and finished ninth.
Pechstein was competing in her eighth Olympics, the most ever by a female Winter Olympic athlete. She won five golds and nine medals in a career that also included a doping ban she continues to dispute.
Team captain Bruce Mouat
“I’m just trying to think about how good our week was and really proud about how we went about it,” Mouat told BBC Sport after men’s curling final defeat by Sweden. “It’s still pretty raw. I think that’s going to be the case for quite a while.”
Speedskating results
Bart Swings of Belgium won the men’s mass start on a frustrating final day at the oval for the American team.
Joey Mantia was edged out by the tip of a blade for the bronze medal in the men’s race. The 36-year-old Floridian complained that he was grabbed by another skater, costing him his second medal of the Beijing Games.
Mia Manganello Kilburg matched Mantia with a fourth-place showing in the women’s race, though she was a bit farther back.
Blondin settled for the silver, adding to the gold she won as part of team pursuit. The bronze went to Italy’s Francesca Lollobrigida, her second medal of the Olympics after claiming a silver in the 3,000.
Swings improved on the silver he won at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games in the frenetic event — the only individual speedskating race with head-to-head competition instead of racing against the clock.
South Korea grabbed the other men’s medals. Chung Jae Won took the silver and defending Olympic champion Lee Seung Hoon settled for bronze this time.
Mantia, a three-time world champion, initially posted the same time as Lee. But the replay showed the tip of the South Korean’s skate crossed the line just ahead of Mantia’s blade, giving him the bronze by 0.001 seconds.
The Netherlands again topped the speedskating medal table, finishing with six golds and 12 medals overall. The United States finished with three medals, its best showing since 2010.
