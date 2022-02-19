✕ Close IOC's Bach disturbed by pressure on Russian skater

Great Britain’s women, led by Eve Muirhead, aim to go one better than the men in their gold medal match against Japan at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The men’s team fell short yesterday when Sweden claimed gold to deny Bruce Mouat and his team. Swedish skip Niklas Edin proved too good and repeated their victory over Great Britain in a 2014 semi-final. Muirhead overcame almost impossible odds to steer her women’s curling team into the Olympic final where she may yet complete an incredible journey to finally fulfil an ambition that appeared beyond her after a decade at the top of her sport. Team coach Murdoch put her chances of salvaging victory at “less than 10 per cent” after shipping four shots in a disastrous opening end to defending Olympic champions Sweden, but they clawed back to clinch a thrilling 12-11 victory in an extra end.

Japan may have the mental edge here, after Fujisawa Satsuki guided Japan to bronze over the Brits in a 5-3 win at PyeongChang 2018 after both teams came unstuck to Sweden and Republic of Korea. Muirhead admitted that there is mutual respect and admiration towards their final opponents: “I’ve got almost every gold medal apart from the Olympic gold medal. It’s always been a dream of mine. It’s against the same girls. We love the Japanese girls. They’re so much fun and we get on so well with them. They just love curling and that’s fantastic for the sport.”

