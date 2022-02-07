Mikaela Shiffrin failed to finish her giant slalom run (Getty Images)

The Winter Olympics is in full swing on a dramatic day four in Beijing after two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin went out of giant slalom after the 26-year-old lost an edge on the fifth gate of the first run and skied out. Still to come is a raft of action from ice hockey, luge, speed skating and ski jumping, as well as Great Britain’s mixed doubles curling semi-final against Norway. The Norwegians beat British duo Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat yesterday but both still reached the semis, where they meet again with medal hopes on the line.

Earlier on Monday, snowboarder Max Parrot soared in men’s snowboard slopestyle, as the cancer survivor won gold for Canada. An upgrade from the silver he earned at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, Parrot was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma- a type of blood cancer- in December 2018, forcing him to miss the whole of next season. But three years, he stands atop the Olympic podium, alongside his compatriot Mark McMorris who earned bronze.

The Russian skating team also kickstarted the day with gold win in the women’s free skating, thanks to their 15-year-old star Kamila Valieva, who topped the scoreboard with 178.92 points. Team USA secured a silver in the game, after Karen Chen out-scored China’s Zhu Yi, while Japan won the bronze.

Follow all the latest updates Winter Olympics news, updates and results below: