Winter Olympics LIVE: US star Mikaela Shiffrin in shock exit, freeski big air, before GB’s curling semi-final
Follow all the latest updates from the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing as Britain’s Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat gear up for their crucial curling semi-final against rivals Norway
The Winter Olympics is in full swing on a dramatic day four in Beijing after two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin went out of giant slalom after the 26-year-old lost an edge on the fifth gate of the first run and skied out. Still to come is a raft of action from ice hockey, luge, speed skating and ski jumping, as well as Great Britain’s mixed doubles curling semi-final against Norway. The Norwegians beat British duo Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat yesterday but both still reached the semis, where they meet again with medal hopes on the line.
Earlier on Monday, snowboarder Max Parrot soared in men’s snowboard slopestyle, as the cancer survivor won gold for Canada. An upgrade from the silver he earned at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, Parrot was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma- a type of blood cancer- in December 2018, forcing him to miss the whole of next season. But three years, he stands atop the Olympic podium, alongside his compatriot Mark McMorris who earned bronze.
The Russian skating team also kickstarted the day with gold win in the women’s free skating, thanks to their 15-year-old star Kamila Valieva, who topped the scoreboard with 178.92 points. Team USA secured a silver in the game, after Karen Chen out-scored China’s Zhu Yi, while Japan won the bronze.
Follow all the latest updates Winter Olympics news, updates and results below:
Winter Olympics 2022: Men’s freeski big air - third and final run
France’s Adelisse with a triple-grab there, can he sneak into 12th at Barclay’s expense?
79.50 first up, so he needs 83.50... It’s 83.75 and he snatches 12th! 163.25!
Winter Olympics 2022: Men’s freeski big air - third and final run
Peltola lands with one ski, immense skill and gutsy move. The Finnish athlete having some fun on the way out, as he can’t qualify, but that’s the best until last for him, ending with 72.00 and up to 28th.
Now then, Barclay, on the bubble here, he needs 80.75 to get up to the top 12. The New Zealander loves it, now he waits...
It’s 84.50 to go with his first run of 81.00 for a combined 162.75 and up to 12th place. Now he faces a nervous wait.
Canada’s Moffatt falls short, 61.00, his total of 147.00 is only good enough for 16th.
Winter Olympics 2022: Men’s freeski big air - third and final run
Magnusson, currently third, can he make a statement here, he goes BIG!
The Swede closing in on the lead, an 1800 with a tail grab, immense difficulty. It’s 84.00, so not enough to top up his 177.25, he stays third.
Finn Bilous, 17th and 142.50 total... huge air from the New Zealander, he needs 88 to get to the final. It’s only 82.00, agonisingly short, up to 15th.
Winter Olympics 2022: Men’s freeski big air - third and final run
Ruud into first with 187.50 total, he loves that! The Norwegian snatches a place in the final.
Winter Olympics 2022: Men’s freeski big air - scores after two rounds
Ok, here we are after two runs:
1. Hall (USA) - 177.75
2. Magnusson (SWE) - 177.25
3. Harlaut (SWE) - 176.50
4. Stevenson (USA) - 174.25
5. Frostad (NOR) - 171.25
6. Lliso (ESP) - 170.75
7. McEachran (CAN) - 170.25
8. Forehand (USA) - 168.75
9. Nummedal (NOR) - 169.50
10. Ragettli (SUI) - 167.75
11. Boesch (SUI) - 161.75
12. Donaggio (ITA) - 160.50
But New Zealand's Barclay is just 0.75 combined off Donaggio before a bigger drop, 12.25 more points back to Canada's Moffat.
Winter Olympics 2022: Men’s freeski big air
Here’s James Woods, his second run after a 27.50 in round one, pressure!
Immense difficulty and the Briton falls, a shame, that will be it for him. The rotation change-up was always going to be tricky to execute. The Sheffield man punches the air in frustration.
Just 26.5, he’ll lean on the slopestyle.
Winter Olympics 2022: Men’s freeski big air
WOW! It’s 91.75 Tjader into 19th, the Swede is back in this after a disappointing first run, stunning!
America’s Mac Forehand next... 92.00 and rocketing up into sixth, very impressive, the best so far.
Lliso of Spain now. A 1620 with a tail grab, he’s backed up a great first run, the form carries into Beijing 2022. The Spanish camp LOVE it. The Madrid man has 80.50 and he’s up to sixth now.
Winter Olympics 2022: Men’s freeski big air
Therriault, 18, from Quebec, 83.5 to initially get into 11th. So he’s on the bubble so to speak.
Some frustration after sitting down on the landing. Only 42.00, down to 15th after run two.
Tormod Frostad of Norway is next... 81.25 and into fifth. Canada’s Teale Harle now, two second place finishes in World Cups. A shame, he goes big and falls on the landing, the difficulty was so hard, down in 30th for the Canadian to end his Olympic dream.
Winter Olympics 2022: Men’s freeski big air
Very interesting variation from Bacher, the Austrian has 56.75, he’s 13th, so on the outside in as he bids to make the Olympic final as a 17-year-old.
China’s He Jinbo, another 17-year-old... Not enough, still just 21st. Work to do.
