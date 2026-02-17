Winter Olympics live: Team GB curlers play Canada in must-win game amid backdrop of cheating allegations
Team GB have two games left to stake their claim for a semi-final spot and face heavyweights Canada in a difficult encounter
The Olympic curling tournament is reaching its business end as world champions Great Britain play Canada, a renowned curling heavyweight, in a crunch match on Tuesday.
Bruce Mouat’s rink have underperformed so far and a shock defeat to Norway on Monday left them in a difficult position, with just two round robin games to play and several teams in contention for a top-four spot.
GB sit just outside the top four having played a game more than the current top three of Sweden, Canada and Norway.
A win tonight would keep their hopes of making the semi-finals alive, but defeat would put the 2022 silver medallists dangerously close to elimination.
All eyes will be on Tuesday’s encounter and not just for the result - Canada were memorably accused of cheating by Sweden, with Marc Kennedy defending himself in an expletive-laden rant, while GB were caught out by the same double-touch rules later.
What is a double touch and what are the rules?
Following the controversy during the Canada-Sweden match, World Curling issued a reminder to the competing teams, clarifying the rules of “proper release” when delivering the stone.
World Curling said: “When delivering a stone, before the hog line players can retouch the handle as many times as they wish. However, touching the handle after the hog line is not allowed and will result in the stone being removed from play.
“During forward motion, touching the granite of the stone is not allowed. This will result in the stone being removed from play. Violation of this rule, will result in the stone being removed from play.”
The ‘cheating’ accusations, secret filming, and curling scandal engulfing the Winter Olympics
Controversy has erupted in the curling at the Winter Olympics, with Great Britain dragged into the explosive fallout following cheating accusations against the Canadian team.
On Friday, Canada’s men’s side was accused by Sweden of breaking the rules by repeatedly double-touching the curling stone after release, leading to swear words being exchanged on the ice.
Good evening!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Winter Olympics action as we enter must-win territory for Team GB’s men’s curlers.
Bruce Mouat’s rink are aiming to secure a top four finish in the round robin stage and ensure they have a chance to compete for a medal but an indifferent campaign leaves them with a tricky task.
They have two matches left to play, against Canada and the USA, and must win both to keep their destiny in their own hands.
Tonight they take on the Canadians and know that victory puts them one step closer to a spot in the semi-finals.
