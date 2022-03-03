Paralympics bans Russian and Belarusian athletes after international backlash forces U-turn
The Winter Paralympics has banned athletes from Russia and Belarus from the Games in Beijing after an international backlash to Wednesday’s decision to let them compete as neutrals.
The International Paralympic Committee had said that Russian and Belarusian athletes could participate under the Paralympic flag, and that their nations would not feature on the medal table.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies