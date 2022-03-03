Paralympics bans Russian and Belarusian athletes after international backlash forces U-turn

Thursday 03 March 2022 07:35
The Winter Paralympics has banned athletes from Russia and Belarus from the Games in Beijing after an international backlash to Wednesday’s decision to let them compete as neutrals.

The International Paralympic Committee had said that Russian and Belarusian athletes could participate under the Paralympic flag, and that their nations would not feature on the medal table.

