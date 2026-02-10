Winter Olympics live: Curling finals updates as Team GB look to finally secure first medal

Lindsey Vonn suffers horror crash while competing with torn ACL in Olympics comeback

Team GB have the opportunity to secure their first medal of the Winter Olympics 2026 after narrowly missing out on Monday.

Kirsty Muir and Mia Brookes both cam agonisingly close to finishing in the medal positions of the freeski slopestyle and big air competitions while curlers Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds lost their mixed doubles semi-final and the chance to secure at least a silver medal.

However, Mouat and Dodds are back in action this afternoon when they take on the World and Olympic champions Italy in the bronze medal match. It seems like an intimidating contest but the British duo topped the table in the round robin stage and if they can hit their best levels they may just secure the first medal of the Games for Team GB.

Elsewhere, US skier Lindesy Vonn issued an update on her condition from hospital after suffering a broken leg in Sunday’s downhill crash just nine days after she ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). Late on Monday, the 41-year-old wrote on Instagram that she has “no regrets” about competing even though her “Olympic dream did not finish the way I dreamt it would”.

