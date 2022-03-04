The president of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) used the Winter Games’ opening ceremony on Friday as a platform to condemn “war and hate” amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

After ruling on Wednesday that Russian and Belarusian athletes would be able to compete under a neutral flag at the Beijing Winter Paralympics, the IPC made a dramatic U-turn on that decision by banning those nations on Thursday.

The IPC’s president Andrew Parsons admitted that the situation in the athletes’ village had “become untenable” as several countries threatened to boycott the Games in protest.

And on Friday, Parsons used his speech at the Games’ opening ceremony to call for “peace”.

“I am horrified by what is taking place in the world right now,” the Brazilian said. “The 21st century is a time for dialogue and diplomacy, not war and hate.

“The Olympic Truce was adopted at the UN General Assembly, it must be observed not broken. Athletes from 46 nations will compete with each other, not against each other. They will showcase the best of humanity.

“An opponent does not have to be an enemy. The Paralympic Movement calls on world authorities to promote peace, understanding and inclusion.”

Russia reacted to the announcement of its athletes’ exclusion from the Winter Paralympics by claiming it would launch an emergency lawsuit with the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

However, a statement released on Friday confirmed that Russian athletes were “planning to leave the capital of the Winter Games”.

Ukraine’s delegation of athletes has arrived safely in Beijing, with committee president Valeriy Sushkevych hailing their participation as “a miracle”.