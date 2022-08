Matt Hudson-Smith beaten to 400m gold by Zambia’s Muzala Samukonga

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Matt Hudson-Smith lost out on gold as Zambia’s Muzala Samukonga stunned the 400m favourite at the Commonwealth Games.

The 27-year-old – on his home track – had to settle for silver as Samukonga made a late break in the final 50m to go from fifth to first.

He ran 44.66 seconds, with British record holder Hudson-Smith crossing the line in 44.81 seconds.

Hudson-Smith was disappointed at missing out on gold (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

He said: “I made a commitment to go hard in the first 200m. I tired up around the back. You live and you learn. You’ve just got to push on. I still got a silver medal.

“If you asked people a year ago if I would do this (winning Commonwealth and World medals), I would have said no. It is going in the right direction but there is a lot of work to be done. Stoke the fire and got to keep pushing.

“I’ve never heard of him (Samukonga). At least I took a bit out of him.”

Hudson-Smith at least adds to the bronze he won at the World Championships last month in Eugene.

Yet it continues his Commonwealth Games frustration after he was disqualified from the event in 2018 for running out of his lane.

Hudson-Smith will now look to defend the European title he won in 2018 when he runs in Munich later this month.

In the women’s race, Victoria Ohuruogu took silver with Jodie Williams clinching bronze behind Barbados’ Sara Williams.

“It took me quite a few years to get over the pressure of my sister (2008 Olympic champion Christine) and I don’t know if it’s too late but now I am coming into my own,” said Ohuruogu.

“Even though I’ve been running since I was 17, it’s taken me a while to find my own feet and not let other people’s judgements influence what I am doing. It seems to be going all right.”

The women’s 4x100m relay squad of Asha Philip, Imani-Lara Lansiquot, Bianca Williams and Daryll Neita took silver behind Nigeria.

In the men’s race Jona Efoloko, Zharnel Hughes, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Ojie Edoburun took gold, defending the title from 2018, in 38.35 seconds ahead of Trinidad and Tobago and Nigeria.

Edoburun said: “I am just so happy to come in and fit right in with the boys. I didn’t want to miss out on this special generation of athletes and I want to take this confidence into the Europeans.”

Earlier at the Alexander Stadium, Cindy Sember won bronze in the 100m hurdles with world champion and world record holder Tobi Amusan taking the title in a Games record of 12.30 seconds.