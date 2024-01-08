When the CEO of a UK-based energy company took the phone call, the voice sounded familiar if unusually impatient. It was his boss in Germany, and he had an urgent request. He wanted the CEO to send $243,000 (£191,000) to a Hungarian supplier as soon as possible by wire transfer. “It is urgent,” he said. The CEO was assured of reimbursement.

After the money was transferred, it was forwarded to an account in Mexico and then to other locations. But the money was never reimbursed and so when the CEO received two more calls asking for extra payments, he was suspicious, and the extra transfers were never made.

In fact, the caller was not his boss but voice-generated artificial intelligence software programmed to mimic his voice and so facilitate the bank transfer. It was a scam, and the money was never traced nor recovered.