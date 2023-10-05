The mystery AI device that could replace your phone

In 1984, a 29-year-old Steve Jobs was asked for his thoughts on personal computers. It was just months after the launch of the first Mac but the Apple founder was already thinking decades ahead. "The types of computers we have today are tools,” he said. “The next stage is going to be computers as ‘agents’... It will almost be like you have a little friend.”

Jobs lived just long enough to see an early version of this concept – he died one day after the release of Apple’s virtual assistant Siri – as he oversaw the progression of desktops into laptops and then hand-held smartphones. Alongside him for each of these evolutions was Jony Ive, who is now reportedly working on what could become the next iteration of personal computers: A tiny, screenless, AI device.