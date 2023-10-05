Jump to content

In focus

The mystery AI device that could replace your phone

Tiny, screenless clips built by former Apple designers could bring an end to the smartphone era, reports Anthony Cuthbertson

Thursday 05 October 2023 11:46
Comments
Humane's AI Pin projects lasers onto any surface, offering artificial intelligence in the palm of your hand

(Humane)

Humane’s AI Pin projects lasers onto any surface, offering artificial intelligence in the palm of your hand

(Humane)

In 1984, a 29-year-old Steve Jobs was asked for his thoughts on personal computers. It was just months after the launch of the first Mac but the Apple founder was already thinking decades ahead. "The types of computers we have today are tools,” he said. “The next stage is going to be computers as ‘agents’... It will almost be like you have a little friend.”

Jobs lived just long enough to see an early version of this concept – he died one day after the release of Apple’s virtual assistant Siri – as he oversaw the progression of desktops into laptops and then hand-held smartphones. Alongside him for each of these evolutions was Jony Ive, who is now reportedly working on what could become the next iteration of personal computers: A tiny, screenless, AI device.

Since leaving Apple in 2019, the renowned British designer has set up his own company, which is now in advanced talks with ChatGPT creator OpenAI to build the “iPhone of artificial intelligence”. Little is known about what form the device might take, but Japanese tech giant SoftBank has already pledged more than $1 billion towards the venture.

