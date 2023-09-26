Apple issues iPhone 12 update over radiation concerns

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Apple has provided a software update for its iPhone 12 to French regulators following concerns about radiation levels of the smartphone.

France suspended sales of iPhone 12 handsets last week after claiming it failed to pass tests relating to electromagnetic radiation exposure limits.

The US tech giant risked a product recall if a fix was not found, while other European countries warned they may follow France’s initiative.

French authorities received a software update from Apple for its iPhone 12 on Tuesday, a source at the French digital ministry told Reuters.

Apple had earlier contested the French findings, saying the iPhone 12 was certified by multiple international bodies as compliant with global standards. A spokesperson for Apple told The Independent that it was engaging with regulators in an effort to prove that its iPhone 12 is compliant.

The US tech giant said it has provided France’s National Frequency Agency (ANFR) with independent third-party lab results proving the iPhone 12’s compliance, and met SAR regulations.

Apple then said on 15 September it would issue a software update to accommodate the testing methods used in France.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

The move by Paris to suspend sales of the iPhone 12 handsets had prompted concerns in Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands.

Belgium also reportedly requested the software update but it was limited to France, Belgian industry regulator said in an emailed statement.

The Belgian regulator also said it expected more steps at a European level after the French authorities inform their peers about the fix and the fact that is not available widely in the European Union.

French regulator Agence Nationale des Frequences did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Dutch digital watchdog also did not respond to a request for comment.

Italian authorities will wait for French deliberations over the Apple update before taking any decision, an Italian government source said.

Researchers have conducted multiple studies over the last two decades to assess the health risks of mobile phones. According to the World Health Organisation, no adverse health effects have been established as being caused by them.

The radiation warning in France was based on results of tests that differ from those carried out in other countries.

Industry experts said there were no safety risks as regulatory limits, based on the risk of burns or heatstroke from the phone’s radiation, were set well below levels where scientists have found evidence of harm.

Apple launched the iPhone 15 earlier this month and the iPhone 12 is not available to buy from Apple directly. It can, however, be bought from third parties that have inventory, or trade old phones.

Apple routinely provides software updates for its phones and computers, mostly to fix a security issue. They can be focused on a particular model or a region, and sometimes Apple issues several updates in a month.

The iPhone 12 update is set to be similar to any of these regular software fixes. Apple pings iPhones for eligible software updates and users install them.

It is not clear if or when the update will be available for users.

Additional reporting from agencies