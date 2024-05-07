( Getty Images )

Apple is set to hold its first event of the year – and update its iPads after more than a year of silence.

The company is set to hold a livestreamed launch, titled “Let Loose”, during which it is expected to unveil new products.

The invitations prominently featured references to the Apple Pencil, and that stylus is widely expected to get an upgrade. But Apple is rumoured to be working on new versions of many of its iPads, too.

That may include a total redesign for the iPad Pro, which has not been updated since October 2022 and uses a look first introduced in 2018. It is also said to receive a major screen upgrade and perhaps Apple’s first chip marketed specifically for AI use.

The iPad Air is also rumoured to be getting an upgrade, with its own chip and other improvements.

While Apple is rumoured to be focusing on the iPad at the event, it may also choose to give an update on the Vision Pro. That headset was released earlier this year – but is still only available in the US.