Apple event - live: Watch as new iPads launch at company’s first event in months
Apple is set to hold its first event of the year – and update its iPads after more than a year of silence.
The company is set to hold a livestreamed launch, titled “Let Loose”, during which it is expected to unveil new products.
The invitations prominently featured references to the Apple Pencil, and that stylus is widely expected to get an upgrade. But Apple is rumoured to be working on new versions of many of its iPads, too.
That may include a total redesign for the iPad Pro, which has not been updated since October 2022 and uses a look first introduced in 2018. It is also said to receive a major screen upgrade and perhaps Apple’s first chip marketed specifically for AI use.
The iPad Air is also rumoured to be getting an upgrade, with its own chip and other improvements.
While Apple is rumoured to be focusing on the iPad at the event, it may also choose to give an update on the Vision Pro. That headset was released earlier this year – but is still only available in the US.
When will the event start?
The event begins at 7am Apple’s local pacific time. That’s very early – they usually start at 10am pacific. Apple hasn’t said why it has changed the schedule. It might have something to do with ensuring people can watch in Asia (where sales have been flagging) or it might be because it is hosting international events including in London (where we’ll be reporting from, live, later).
7am pacific time is 10am eastern time, or 3pm here in the UK.
How to watch launch live
Apple hosts the Apple event on platforms including its own website. But YouTube is often the best place to watch – it’s compatible with everything, and you can set yourself a reminder for when the launch will kick off. You can find the video below.
Everything to expect at Apple’s big event
It’s going to be iPads – and lots of them. But there might also be some surprises in store. Here’s everything we expect to be announced today.
Hello and welcome...
... to The Independent’s coverage of Apple’s “Let Loose” event.
