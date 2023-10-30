Jump to content

Liveupdated1698685537

Apple’s ‘Scary Fast’ event updates: How to watch as Apple set to unveil new Macs

Hallowe’en event rumoured to bring fast new professional computers

Andrew Griffin
Monday 30 October 2023 17:05
(AFP via Getty Images)

Apple is set to hold its latest event – and is promising that it will be “scary”.

The event will begin the day before Hallowe’en and is rumoured to be bringing a host of new Macs. The company teased it with an invitation reading “Scary Fast” and apparent references to the Mac operating system.

It is Apple’s third major event of the year, after the iPhone launch in September and its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. At WWDC, Apple revealed its new augmented reality headset, which might also feature in the upcoming launch.

Otherwise, Apple is rumoured to be updating its iMac with a new chip, and putting new processors in its high end, 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

It will begin at 5pm local pacific time, which is 8pm eastern or 1am in the UK. It will be livestreamed on YouTube as well as Apple’s website.

1698685537

Apple event comes with unusual timing

There’s a lot that’s odd about the ‘Scary Fast’ event: it’s late in the month for an Apple launch, and it was announced closer to the actual event than usual. But the weirdest thing about it all is the timing.

Apple’s recent events have always started at 10am local pacific time. But this will be held at 5pm pacific. It’s more than a little strange. (And unsociable and difficult to watch for those in Europe, though undoubtedly better for some other time zones.) Tim Cook has become well-known (and sometimes mocked) for starting his events by saying “good morning”, but he won’t get to do that.

Why is it doing that? It’s still not clear. Some have pointed to a possible tie-in with people in other time zones, such as the launch of Resident Evil for Mac, which might have some involvement from people in Japan. Or perhaps it’s just to chime with the spooky theme.

All will be revealed in a few hours. (Or maybe it won’t, and Apple won’t mention the time.)

Andrew Griffin30 October 2023 17:05
1698685348

‘No tricks, just treats'

Tim Cook is looking forward to the event – seemingly both referencing and disavowing the Hallowe’en theme. He doesn’t give any clue to what will be launched, but does look like he’s confirming that the event will be dark and shot at night.

Andrew Griffin30 October 2023 17:02
1698685083

Hello and welcome...

... to The Independent’s live coverage of Apple’s “Scary Fast” event.

Andrew Griffin30 October 2023 16:58

