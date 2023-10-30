(AFP via Getty Images)

Apple is set to hold its latest event – and is promising that it will be “scary”.

The event will begin the day before Hallowe’en and is rumoured to be bringing a host of new Macs. The company teased it with an invitation reading “Scary Fast” and apparent references to the Mac operating system.

It is Apple’s third major event of the year, after the iPhone launch in September and its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. At WWDC, Apple revealed its new augmented reality headset, which might also feature in the upcoming launch.

Otherwise, Apple is rumoured to be updating its iMac with a new chip, and putting new processors in its high end, 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

It will begin at 5pm local pacific time, which is 8pm eastern or 1am in the UK. It will be livestreamed on YouTube as well as Apple’s website.