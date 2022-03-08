Apple event - live: New Macs, iPads and cheaper iPhone to be unveiled in ‘Peek Performance’ live stream
Apple is hosting its first event of the year, with a whole host of new products yet to be revealed.
The company has given no clues to what might be coming. The only indication is the title of the event – it is named ‘Peek Performance’ – which has led to hopes for everything from the reveal of Apple’s augmented reality glasses to a new Mac Pro.
But rumours have revealed what could be coming, including updated Macs, a new iPhone SE with 5G, and refreshed iPads.
The event begins at 10am local pacific time, or 6pm in the UK, and will be live streamed on Apple’s website as well as covered here.
Follow below for the latest from Apple’s event and the tumultuous context that it arrives into.
Russia unable to stream event
Apple has taken a number of steps to respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including cutting of sales of its products in the country. (Some have argued they were a bit belated, and also that selling products in Russia at all as an international company is difficult anyway given the fluctuations in the ruble.)
One of them is that they are seemingly freezing Russian people out from watching this event. Viewers in the country are unable to access the YouTube live stream, and journalists from the country have reportedly been left off the invitations.
Apple Store goes down ahead of event
As is traditional, Apple has taken its online store down ahead of the event.
It doesn’t give any indication what products are coming, but it does indicate that products of some kind are on their way. The store goes down to allow it to be updated, so there must be something new.
(It isn’t always a sure thing that those will be real physical products. At its event in March 2019, Apple didn’t announce any new products – instead revealing a host of updates to services.)
Hello and welcome...
... to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s Apple event.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies