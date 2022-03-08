Apple is set to hold its latest event – named “Peek Performance”.

It is not clear what will be coming during the live streamed launch, and Apple has given very clues. But plenty has been leaked, suggesting there will be a new iPhone SE with 5G, as well as updates to the iPad and Mac line-ups.

All will finally be revealed today at 10am local pacific time, when the launch event will begin. That is 6pm in the UK.

It is likely to be a pre-recorded event from Apple’s headquarters in California. There is no audience or truly live component, as with all of Apple’s events since the outbreak of the pandemic.

That could mean that it’s a bit shorter than the old live, staged events, given it can be trimmed more – but they have also run much longer in recent times. They usually last anywhere between an hour and two hours.

Whatever happens, the event will be live streamed on Apple’s website, as well as through the TV app on iPads and iPhones and the special app on the Apple TV.

The company is also hosting a stream on YouTube. That has the option of being notified when the event starts, and will give you the ability to see when the event will start in your time zone.

The Independent is also offering live coverage of the event here.

For a full rundown of what is likely to be announced, you can read our roundup of the rumours here.