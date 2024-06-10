Apple event - live: iPhone’s AI future to be revealed at launch that could change the future of the company
Apple is about to show the future of the iPhone, and the rest of its products.
The company is about to begin its Worldwide Developers Conference, or WWDC, at which it shows off software updates for all of its platforms. It will bring iOS 18 as well as new versions of the operating systems for the iPad, Apple Watch, TV and its new Vision Pro headset.
Much of that future is expected to be based around artificial intelligence. Apple has been facing questions about what it plans to do with the technology for months, and the live-streamed keynote is rumoured to be the event where it will show its answer.
That is expected to bring summary tools to a variety of apps, as well as “Apple Intelligence”, which may come in the form of a beta, online subscription that brings AI services to Siri and more.
The event will begin at 10am local pacific time on Monday, and will be streamed live online. Follow all the latest below.
Vision Pro back in view?
All of the discussion about this year’s WWDC has been about artificial intelligence. But last year it was all about augmented reality, and Apple’s Vision Pro headset.
In the 12 months since it was announced, and the roughly four months since it went on sale in the US, it appears to have lost some of the excitement. Despite strong reviews for the headset, it has faded away from the discussion a little, at least in part because of a lack of content to watch on it.
WWDC is likely to bring new software updates, and maybe new things to watch inside the headset. And it might also bring the announcement of availability in other countries.
How to watch live
There are many ways to watch Apple’s live events, including on its devoted websites. But the most convenient is probably YouTube, which has a reliable player and also offers a tool to sign up for a notification when it actually begins.
What to expect from Apple’s big event
We know it will be about software updates for all of Apple’s platforms, because it always is. And we know it will revolve around AI, because it sort of has to.
But much else about the upcoming Apple event remains mysterious. Here’s everything we do know about it.
