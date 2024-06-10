( Getty Images )

Apple is about to show the future of the iPhone, and the rest of its products.

The company is about to begin its Worldwide Developers Conference, or WWDC, at which it shows off software updates for all of its platforms. It will bring iOS 18 as well as new versions of the operating systems for the iPad, Apple Watch, TV and its new Vision Pro headset.

Much of that future is expected to be based around artificial intelligence. Apple has been facing questions about what it plans to do with the technology for months, and the live-streamed keynote is rumoured to be the event where it will show its answer.

That is expected to bring summary tools to a variety of apps, as well as “Apple Intelligence”, which may come in the form of a beta, online subscription that brings AI services to Siri and more.

The event will begin at 10am local pacific time on Monday, and will be streamed live online. Follow all the latest below.