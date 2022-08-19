Apple admits major security risk for iPhones, iPad and iMacs

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Apple has warned of a serious security risk for the company’s iPhones, iPad and iMacs that could allow attackers to take complete control of the devices.

The tech company acknowledged the issue in new security reports and admitted that it was “aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.”

Security experts say that users should update all affected Apple devices, according to the Associated Press.

These include the iPhones6S and later models; several models of the iPad, including the 5th generation and later, all iPad Pro models and the iPad Air 2; and Mac computers running MacOS Monterey.

The issue also affects some iPod models.

The company’s explanation of the issue means that a hacker could obtain “full admin access to the device” and “execute any code as if they are you, the user,” Rachel Tobac, CEO of SocialProof Security told AP.

Apple, which did not disclose any additional details about the attacks or who may have carried them out, says that its newest update provides “important security updates and is recommended for all users.”

The company’s iOS 15.6.1 update comes just weeks after the release of iOS 15.6.

The bugs were reported by anonymous researchers, according to bleepingcomputer.com.

“Apple iOS 15.6.1 is an important update,” independent security researcher Sean Wright told Forbes as he said that the vulnerabilities highlighted by Apple “could be chained together to allow attackers to remotely gain full access to victims’ devices.”

To update to iOS 15.6.1, go to the “general” tab in settings followed by “software updates.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report