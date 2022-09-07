For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Apple Store has gone down, ahead of a major iPhone event later in the day.

The online store is taken offline every time Apple makes major updates to its offering, apparently for technical reasons. Despite the store having undergone major updates, Apple appears to need to take the site down for hours to add the new products that are set to be released.

Those products are rumoured to include a new iPhone, new Apple Watches, and new AirPods Pro.

:: Read our live coverage of Apple’s announcement here. ::

Visitors to Apple’s website on Wednesday, before the event, saw an message indicating that they are unable to buy any new products.

“Be right back,” it reads. “We’re making updates to the Apple Store. Check back soon.”

Unusually, Apple also linked out to the event page, encouraging people to watch it live.