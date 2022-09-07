iPhone 14 launch - live: Apple to release new iPhone, AirPods, Watch and more at livestream event
Apple is about to hold its biggest event of the year, announcing its biggest product.
The company is holding a livestreamed event where it will show off the new iPhone 14, revised Apple Watches and perhaps even a new update to the AirPods Pro.
In fact, there are rumoured to be four new iPhone 14s: a small and large version of the Pro and non-Pro. Apple could also introduce a new “rugged” or “Pro” Apple Watch, according to rumours.
It will all begin at 10am local pacific time on Wednesday, 7 September, when Tim Cook and others will take to the stage at the Apple Park campus to introduce the new products.
It looks to be the first real on-stage event for the company since before the pandemic. Since then, Apple has decided to show off its new product in spectacular, special effects-heavy livestreamed productions – some of which may still be in evidence in the new event.
Here is all the late-breaking rumours, news and speculation about the phones ahead of the latest event.
How to watch along at home
Here are all the details you need for watching along at home – on YouTube, or through Apple’s own website and services. It used to make it difficult, but not so much anymore.
(The big unknown is what live stream will look like – will Apple keep the glitzy, Hollywood-esque production of previous events, or go back to having its executives stand on stage, live and without special effects? I would imagine a bit of both. But we’ll find out tomorrow.)
What Apple will announce at the event after this
We may be just days from the September event. But it’s likely to be followed by another, in October – and here’s everything we’re expecting from that, including iPads and Macs.
What to expect from the Apple event
This is everything we expect to be launched at Wednesday’s event. It also includes the things we don’t expect to come, but which might: iPads, Macs, augmented reality and more.
Everything we know about the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro
A new display for the iPhone 14 Pro – and new things to put on it?
Apple has long been rumoured to be dramatically changing the screen in the iPhone 14 Pro: introducing an always-on display, and getting rid of the “notch” at the top and swapping it for a much smaller cutout.
Now, we’re learning more about how that will work. It will allow for the introduction of a proper battery readout, as well as other changes to the lock screen, a new report claims.
AirPods Pro 2 are coming?
One of the late-breaking rumours is that the iPhone event will also see the launch of new AirPods Pro. They are expected to bring minor external changes but introduce a new processor and wireless audio standards that could make for much more high quality listening, according to rumours.
Hello and welcome...
... to The Independent’s live coverage of Apple’s iPhone launch, on Wednesday.
We’re expecting not one but four iPhone 14s (a big and small version of each of the Pro and non-Pro phones), as well as new Apple Watches (five of them, in all). There might also be more besides, such as new AirPods Pro.
