Apple is holding its biggest event of the year, announcing its biggest product.

The company is holding a livestreamed event where it will show off the new iPhone 14, revised Apple Watches and perhaps even a new update to its AirPods.

There are rumoured to be four new iPhone 14s: a small and large version of the Pro and non-Pro. Apple could also introduce a new “rugged” or “Pro” Apple Watch, according to rumours.

It will all begin at 10am local pacific time (6pm BST) on Wednesday, 7 September, when Tim Cook and others will take to the stage at the Apple Park campus to introduce the new products.

It looks to be the first real on-stage event for the company since before the pandemic. Since then, Apple has decided to show off its new product in spectacular, special effects-heavy livestreamed productions – some of which may still be in evidence in the new event.

You can follow all the latest news and updates from the event right here.