Apple event - live: iPhone 14, new AirPods and Watch to be unveiled on global stream
Apple is holding its biggest event of the year, announcing its biggest product.
The company is holding a livestreamed event where it will show off the new iPhone 14, revised Apple Watches and perhaps even a new update to its AirPods.
There are rumoured to be four new iPhone 14s: a small and large version of the Pro and non-Pro. Apple could also introduce a new “rugged” or “Pro” Apple Watch, according to rumours.
It will all begin at 10am local pacific time (6pm BST) on Wednesday, 7 September, when Tim Cook and others will take to the stage at the Apple Park campus to introduce the new products.
It looks to be the first real on-stage event for the company since before the pandemic. Since then, Apple has decided to show off its new product in spectacular, special effects-heavy livestreamed productions – some of which may still be in evidence in the new event.
You can follow all the latest news and updates from the event right here.
Apple event - live: Cycle tracking on Watch Series 8
Menstrual cycle tracking updates are coming to the Apple Watch Series 8.
Among these is a wrist sensor that samples a wearer’s temperature every five minutes, which can help indicate ovulation and therefore improve people’s chance of conceiving.
Apple event - live: ‘best Apple Watch lineup yet'
Tim Cook promises the “best Apple Watch lineup yet”, as he hands over to chief operating officer Jeff Williams to tell us all about the Apple Watch Series 8.
It’s swim proof, dust proof and crack resistant. Here’s what it looks like:
Apple event - live: iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch
Tim Cook confirms that the three main items on the menu this morning will be the iPhone, the AirPods and the Apple Watch.
We’re going to start with the Apple Watch.
Apple event - live: We’re off!
Zooming through the galaxy we arrive to Earth, where the camera pans over to California and to Apple Park and Tim Cook, who is waiting to greet us.
“Good morning,” he begins.
Apple event - live: Stream begins
Apple’s official live stream of the event is underway, playing some funky music while spinning around some star formations that come together to form the company’s logo.
You can watch the live stream at the top of this page.
Apple event - live: What to expect from the new iPhone
If you can’t wait five more minutes (or probably more like 15 for the actually announcement to be made), you can read up on everything we know so far about what to expect from the iPhone 14 - including release date, specs and versions - right here.
Apple event - live: ‘Good morning!'
Just 10 minutes to go now until we see Apple boss Tim Cook walk onto the stage at Apple Park to kick off this year’s event.
Few things in life are certain: Death, taxes, and Tim Cook opening a keynote saying “good morning!”
Apple event - live: ‘Far out’annoucnements?
The September 2022 Apple event is named ‘Far out’, potentially hinting at the unveiling of some device or technology that is still a way off.
Could it be the much-hyped Apple Car? Or perhaps a pair of augmented reality glasses that have long been in development? Or maybe something else entirely?
My bet is it’s a reference to the satellite technology I mentioned earlier, which will allow emergency calls from anywhere on planet Earth.
With less than half an hour to go until it kicks off, we don’t have long to wait to find out...
Apple event - live: iPhone more dominant than ever
One of the big stories this week was the iPhone market share in the US hitting an all-time high, demonstrating Apple’s dominance in its home market.
It was the first time ever that more than 50 per cent of smartphone users owned iPhones rather than Androids.
A separate report also found that Apple continues to dominate the global market for premium smartphones, despite inflationary pressures.
I’d be surprised if Tim Cook doesn’t make mention of one or both of these stats in his opening monologue.
Apple event - live: Charged up
There’s just an hour to go until we get underway, and as the crowd begins to charge up, one of the questions still lingering about this year’s iPhone is whether it will finally adopt the near-industry-wide standard USB-C charger.
It’s already present on other Apple products, including Mac desktops and laptops, but could 2022 finally be the year that the iPhone gets it? There are also rumours that Apple might ditch the tech entirely and go for an all-wireless system. It would be a bold move but having been the first major smartphone maker to ditch the headphone jack, it wouldn’t be out of character.
