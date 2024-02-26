AT&T to give compensation to customers hit by huge outage

Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

AT&T will give $5 as a credit to customers who were hit by a widespread outage that stopped phones from working.

Last week, AT&T’s network went down. Starting at around 3.30am eastern time and continuing for hours, users found that their phones were unable to connect to the network.

The company said that it would be offering a $5 credit to all customers, which would be automatically applied to their bills.

In a letter to customers, AT&T chief executive John Stankey conceded that the outages could have “outsized impacts” that might be more than the value of such a credit. But he suggested that the company had been generous in offering a refund for a full day of service, despite the outage lasting for around half a day.

The outage happened because of “the application and execution of an incorrect process used while working to expand our network”, Mr Stankey said in the same letter. AT&T has said that there is no evidence there was any kind of outside attack and that all customer data is safe.

When it was discovered in the early hours of Thursday, AT&T prioritised networks relied on by first responders, he said. The rest of its customers were reconnected during the morning.

“No matter the timing, one thing is clear – we let down many of our customers, including many of you and your families,” he said. “For that, we apologise.”

The automatic refund does not apply to businesses, but AT&T said that it was “working closely” with those customers. Mr Starkey also said that a solution would be offered for pre-paid customers – but did not say what that was.

The credit will appear in accounts in one to two billing cycles, the company said, with most arriving in the next billing cycle.