Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

In Focus

The bitcoin bounce: what does the new record high mean next?

Now that the volatile cryptocurrency has reached an all-time high of $69,000, Anthony Cuthbertson asks the experts if the value will just plunge as it has in the past or if we’re in for a new era of bitcoin madness

Sunday 10 March 2024 06:00
Comments
<p>Bitcoin hit a new record high in March after tripling in price in just 12 months</p>

Bitcoin hit a new record high in March after tripling in price in just 12 months

(Getty)

Bitcoin is back. A new record high this week capped a year of remarkable price gains for the cryptocurrency, which has tripled in value over the last 12 months.

For many market watchers, the new all-time high of $69,000 came as no surprise, though the speed at which it rose caught out even the most bullish analysts.

Less than 18 months ago, bitcoin was languishing below $16,000. Prices plummeted by more than 70 per cent during a crash that saw cryptocurrency exchanges collapse and multibillion-dollar crypto projects fail.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in