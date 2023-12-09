How AI is set to radically transform the way we holiday

When it comes to AI in travel, films like I, Robot, and Blade Runner make it seem like we’ll soon be roaming the world in self-drive hovercrafts while humanoid robots man our hotel reception desks. Considering this future, most people fall into one of two camps: those excited by the thought of unlocking alien experiences, and those gripped by existential fears of AI’s threat to humanity (or perhaps just the human essence of hospitality).

Though we’re still a way off replicants ruling the world, we’re certainly on the precipice of something. Machine learning is becoming more potent and widespread by the minute. And while doomsayers are petitioning against a potential apocalypse, technology is already discreetly transforming nearly every aspect of tourism.