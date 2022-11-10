Bitcoin saw its price fall by more than half between November 2021 and May 2022 (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The price of bitcoin has bounced back from a two-year low after the boss of the beleagured FTX cryptocurrency exchange apologised for his role in the crash and outlined his plans to rescue his company.

FTX suffered a “significant liquidity crunch” this week when customers rushed to withdraw billions of dollars worth of assets due to fears relating to its digital token FTT.

As the world’s third largest exchange by trading volume, the uncertainty had repercussions for the rest of the market.

Rival exchange Binance initially sought a rescue deal, with both FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, known as CZ, announcing a non-binding letter of intent for the takeover.

“Our teams are working on clearing out the withdrawal backlog as is... But the important thing is that customers are protected,” Mr Bankman-Fried tweeted.

However this fell through late on Wednesday.

You can follow all the latest crypto news, price developments and market analysis in our live coverage below.