Scientists create clean fuel from thin air

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Researchers have discovered how to create clean, sustainable fuels using only carbon dioxide captured from the air and energy from the Sun.

A team from the University of Cambridge used a solar-powered reactor to transform CO 2 from real-world sources into an inexhaustible energy supply, which they say can be developed for use at an industrial scale.

The research took inspiration from carbon capture and storage (CCS) systems, which until now has captured CO 2 in order to pump it into underground storage.

“Instead of storing CO 2 underground, like in CCS, we can capture it from the air and make clean fuel from it,” said Dr Motiar Rahaman from the university’s Department of Chemistry.

“This way, we can cut out the fossil fuel industry from the process of fuel production, which can hopefully help us avoid climate destruction.”

The solar-driven technology is able to actively capture CO 2 from either industrial processes, such as flue gas, or directly from the air.

By passing the gas through an alkaline solution, the researchers were able to concentrate the CO 2 to make it easier to convert into syngas fuel using sunlight.

Adding plastic waste to the system enabled the team to create useful chemicals like glycolic acid, which is widely used in the cosmetics industry.

“This solar-powered system takes two harmful waste products – plastic and carbon emissions – and converts them into something truly useful,” said co-first author Dr Sayan Kar.

“The fact that we can effectively take CO 2 from air and make something useful from it is special. It’s satisfying to see that we can actually do it using only sunlight.”