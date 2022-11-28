Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Elon Musk claims Apple is ‘threatening’ to boot Twitter from its app store

Twitter relies on Apple marketplace to attract new users

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Monday 28 November 2022 22:57
Comments
All the Twitter accounts Elon Musk has unbanned, from Trump to Andrew Tate

Elon Musk is starting a Twitter war of words with one of the social media app’s most important partners: Apple.

On Monday, Mr Musk claimed Apple was considering booting Twitter from its App Store, which would be a massive hit to the social media site.

“Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won’t tell us why,” Mr Musk tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Mr Musk highlighted other apparent tensions with Apple, claiming that “Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter” and suggesting they “hate free speech in America.”

The Independent has contacted Apple for comment.

Mr Musk has previously criticised the app store, claiming in a tweet earlier this month that its fees are  “obviously too high” and amount to a “duopoly” of Apple and Android using their market control to enforce a “hidden 30% tax on the Internet.”

Recommended

Those criticisms heated up on Monday, with Mr Musk seeming to imply in yet another tweet he would rather “go to war” than continue paying such a fee.

Earlier this month, Apple CEO Tim Cook told CBS News that he had his eye on how Twitter was handling content moderation now that Musk is at the helm. Apple imposes moderation standards limiting apps that feature inflammatory and adult content from accessing its app store.

“They say that they are going to continue to moderate,” Mr Cook said. “I’m counting on them to continue to do that.”

In an op-ed in The New York Times earlier this month, Yoel Roth, the former head of trust and safety at Twitter, described the complicated balancing act of Twitter maintaining its reputation as open forum and occasional home of adult content, and keeping its place in the Apple ecosystem.

“Failure to adhere to Apple’s and Google’s guidelines would be catastrophic, risking Twitter’s expulsion from their app stores and making it more difficult for billions of potential users to get Twitter’s services,” he wrote. “This gives Apple and Google enormous power to shape the decisions Twitter makes. Twitter will have to balance its new owner’s goals against the practical realities of life on Apple’s and Google’s internet — no easy task for the employees who have chosen to remain.”

Recommended

Mr Musk has announced plans to let numerous accounts that were previously banned from Twitter back on the platform.

He’s already started with one of the most polarising accounts, that of former president Donald Trump, who was kicked off the site for inciting violence after January 6.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in