Elon Musk told the head of Twitter that he did not think he should be the “boss of anyone”, new text messages reveal.

Several messages between Mr Musk and key figures at Twitter – including founder Jack Dorsey, board chair Bret Taylor and current head Parag Agrawal – were released as a part of the ongoing documentation ahead of Elon Musk’s trial against Twitter.

Twitter and Mr Musk are due in court on 17 October for a trial that will decide whether the world’s richest man will be forced to complete his agreed-to $44 billion acquisition of Twitter.

In early conversations with Mr Agrawal, Mr Musk said: “Frankly, I hate doing mgmt [sic] stuff. I kinda don’t think I should be the boss of anyone. But I love helping solve technical/product design problems.”

He also said that he wanted to be treated “like an engineer instead of a CEO.”

The exchange also revealed how Mr Musk’s seat on the Twitter board dissolved.

“You are free to tweet ‘is Twitter dying?’ or anything else about Twitter – but it’s my responsibility to tell you that it’s not helping me make Twitter better in the current context”, Mr Agrawal said to Mr Musk.

“Next time we speak, I’d like to you provide you [sic] perspective on the level of the internal distraction right now and how it [sic] hurting our ability to do work.”

Mr Musk responded with a series of messages, one minute later: “What did you get done this week? I’m not joining the board. This is a waste of time. Will make an offer to take Twitter private.”

He later told Bret Taylor that “drastic action is needed. This is hard to do as a public company, as purging fake users will make the numbers look terrible, so restructuring should be done as a private company. This is Jack’s opinion too”.

Jack Dorsey set up a three-way meeting between Mr Musk, Mr Agrawal, and himself – but it is indicated this went poorly.

“You and I are in complete agreement,” Mr Musk messaged Mr Dorsey. “Parag is just moving far too slowly and trying to please people who will not be happy no matter what he does.”

Dorsey replied: “At least it became clear that you can’t work together. That was clarifying.”