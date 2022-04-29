Elon Musk news - latest: Twitter reveals results days after takeover announced
Twitter founder Jack Dorsey hails purchase as solution to all its problems
Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44bn
Elon Musk has suggested a new name for Donald Trump’s Truth Social app as he accused Twitter, which has just agreed to buy for $44bn, of censorship.
The Tesla boss, whose takeover of the San Francisco-based platform was announced earlier this week, took to Twitter to compare it to to the former president’s own social media company.
“Truth Social (terrible name) exists because Twitter censored free speech,” Mr Musk tweeted. “Should be called Trumpet instead!”
]Musk will pay $54.20 cash per share for the San Francisco-based company, which will now be taken private after days of intense negotiations between the entrepreneur and the platform’s board.
The board announced it had reached a deal with Musk on Monday, and that it represented a 38 per cent premium from Twitter’s closing price on 1 April, the day before the world’s richest person made his move for the company by announcing his nine per cent stake.
Musk will likely make some significant changes to the social media platform, having made several hints in recent months about what his intentions are. It comes after Musk’s friend Dorsey stepped down as CEO and Parag Agrawal took over.
US market surges on news of Facebook parent Meta’s results despite fears over GDP figures
Wall Street saw technology and growth stocks surge on Thursday after strong earnings from Facebook’s parent company Meta allayed concerns the US economy contracted in the first quarter of 2022.
As of 3pm, the markets were enjoying their best day since May 2020, with all three major indexes enjoying a sustained boost.
Bevan Hurley has the details.
US market surges on news of Facebook parent Meta’s results despite recession fears
Major indexes clawed back some of the stinging losses from tech sell-off on Thursday
Tumblr gets new users as people leave Twitter
Matt Mullenwag, the founder of Automattic, which owns Tumblr, tweeted that Tumblr saw a 19% bump in new user registration in the wake of the news that Elon Musk was buying out the company
Twitter has been miscounting its users
Twitter has also been overstating the number of daily users on its service for the past, overcounting by up to 1.9 million users each quarter, in news that broke following its quaterly earnings.
The error was due to Twitter counting multiple accounts as active when they were all owned by one user - even if they were not in use.
Twitter announces quarterly results
Twitter has just posted its quarterly earnings, revealing a 16 per cent increase in users and a revenue of $1.2 billion.
The first three months of the year saw the San Francisco company receive an average 229 million daily active users - though this doesn’t take into account any impactf Musk’s involvement with the platform might have had. His 9.2 per cent stake, followed by his takeover bid, were all revealed in April.
