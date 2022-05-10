Tesla boss Elon Musk has praised Chinese workers and says that in comparison Americans try “to avoid going to work at all.”

The entrepreneur, who is the world’s richest person, made the comments during an online interview when asked who Tesla’s biggest rival in the electric vehicle industry was.

He first credited Volkswagen with the leap they have made in the sector, bfeore saying that most of the competition would come from China, where Tesla has a new manufacturing plant.