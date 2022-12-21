Elon Musk news - live: Twitter CEO says suspending accounts for Mastodon links was ‘a mistake’
Billionaire admits to Mastodon ‘mistake’ after confirming he will step down as Twitter chief
Musk polls twitter users on whether he should step down
Elon Musk has admitted taking down accounts for posting links to rival Mastodon was “a mistake” as he looks for a replacement after announcing he is stepping down.
While speaking in a Twitter space on Wednesday, Mr Musk was questioned about the suspension of accounts, like that of venture capitalist Paul Graham, for posting links to Mastodon.
“Yeah, that one was a mistake,” Mr Musk said.
He was then asked to clarify whether people can post the link to Mastodon now.
“Yeah f***ing post Mastodon all goddamn day long, I don’t care,” he added.
Twitter rolled back the controversial policy of suspending users for posting links to rival sites like the open-source Mastodon which is seeing a surge in new users since Mr Musk took control.
The admission comes after Mr Musk's confirmation that he would step down as Twitter CEO.
“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams,” he tweeted.
2.5 million users flock to Twitter rival Mastodon since Musk takeover
Mastodon has seen millions of users flock in since Twitter's takeover by Elon Musk in October, growing eight times in monthly users.
According to a blog post by the platform’s founder, Eugen Rochko, the website saw 2.5 million users between the months of October and November, a big jump from 300,000 users earlier.
In the post addressing Twitter's now rolled-back rules limiting posting links to other social media sites and suspension of journalists, Mr Rochko wrote "more and more journalists, political figures, writers, actors and organisations" were moving over.
"Understanding that freedom of the press is absolutely essential for a functional democracy, we are excited to see Mastodon grow and become a household name in newsrooms across the world, and we are committed to continuing to improve our software to face up to new challenges that come with rapid growth and increasing demand," he wrote.
Mastodon is a free, open-source and self=hosted platform which has soared in popularity off late. However, its user base still remains a fraction of Twitter's over 238 million users.
AOC criticises Musk: ‘Lay off the proto-fascism’
ICYMI: Member of congress Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez condemned billionaire Elon Musk after the new Twitter chief suspended the accounts of half a dozen journalists who routinely reported on him and the social media platform.
Responding to the billionaire’s abrupt ban on journalists, Ms Ocasio-Cortez pointed out that he should take a “beat and lay off the proto-fascism”.
She pointed out that Mr Musk was an extremely controversial and powerful public figure. “I get feeling unsafe, but descending into abuse of power + erratically banning journalists only increases the intensity around you,” the Democratic lawmaker said.
As someone who has been subject to real and dangerous plots, I do get it. I didn’t have security and have experienced many scary incidents,” she added.
“In fact, many of the right-wing outlets you now elevate published photos of my home, car, etc. At a certain point you gotta disconnect. Maybe try putting down your phone,” she suggested.
Mr Musk swiftly responded: “You first lol.”
Read more here.
AOC criticises Musk over Twitter suspensions of journalists: ‘Lay off proto-fascism’
‘Maybe try putting down your phone’
Musk appears to fuel notion that bots played part in Twitter poll defeat
ICYMI: Mr Musk on Monday night appeared to fuel a theory that bots were to blame for his defeat in the poll asking whether he should remain Twitter CEO.
Earlier on Monday, an account with the username Wall Street Silver quote-tweeted a side-by-side comparison of the poll on the question of reinstating the account of former President Donald Trump with the poll on the question of Mr Musk’s ongoing Twitter leadership.
The former poll had roughly 15m votes and 836,000 likes, while the later poll had nearly 15m votes and just 312,000 likes. This led Wall Street Silver to wonder “Did bots brigade the Elon poll yesterday?”
Mr Musk replied, “Interesting”. It is not clear why there would be any relationship between voting in a poll on Twitter and liking a tweet, two different actions that do not seem to have any direct relationship.
Musk says taking down accounts for posting links of rival Mastodon was ‘a mistake’
Elon Musk has admitted taking down accounts for posting links to rival Mastodon was “a mistake” as he looks for a replacement after announcing he is stepping down.
While speaking in a Twitter space on Wednesday, Mr Musk was questioned about the suspension of accounts, like that of venture capitalist Paul Graham, for posting links to Mastodon.
“Yeah, that one was a mistake,” Mr Musk said when asked about users getting banned for mentioning Mastodon.
“‘I agree, it was a mistake,” the Tesla billionaire again said after being told that arguments can be made for suspending Kanye West and ElonJet.
He was then asked to clarify whether people can post the link to Mastodon now.
“Yeah f***ing post Mastodon all goddamn day long, I don’t care,” he added.
Read the full story here:
Elon Musk says taking down accounts for posting Mastodon’s links was ‘a mistake’
‘I agree, it was a mistake,’ says Musk on Mastodon suspensions
Musk says 'there is no successor'
ICYMI: Even if Elon Musk steps down as the head of Twitter, picking out a successor may not be so simple.
“No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive,” he tweeted overnight. “There is no successor.”
One of those stepping forward to offer their services is Lex Fridman, an AI researcher, computer scientist and popular podcast host.
“Let me run Twitter for a bit,” he tweeted to Musk. “No salary. All in. Focus on great engineering and increasing the amount of love in the world. Just offering my help in the unlikely case it’s useful.”
Musk replied: “You must like pain a lot. One catch: you have to invest your life savings in Twitter and it has been in the fast lane to bankruptcy since May. Still want the job?”
ICYMI | Elon Musk warned of EU sanctions
ICYMI: Officials in Brussels have warned Elon Musk that Twitter could face “sanctions, soon” after booting a series of journalists from its platform.
European commissioner Vera Jourova said that the suspensions were “worrying” and that EU law protects media freedom.“News about arbitrary suspension of journalists on Twitter is worrying,” Ms Jourova said.
The commissioner, who is the European Commission’s vice president for values and transparency, said: “EU’s Digital Services Act requires respect of media freedom and fundamental rights. This is reinforced under our #MediaFreedomAct.
“Elon Musk should be aware of that. There are red lines. And sanctions, soon.”
Read more here.
Elon Musk warned of EU ‘sanctions’ after banning journalists from Twitter
European commissioner Vera Jourova said that the suspensions were ‘worrying’ and that EU law protects media freedom
New Twitter policy favours paying subscribers
ICYMI: John Besey has a rundown of Mr Musk’s Monday night announcement that only paying Twitter subscribers will be able to vote on future policy-related issues.
Musk: Future policy-related polls only open for Twitter Blue subscribers
Twitter Blue is a paid-for subscription which allows anyone to buy a blue tick verified badge for their account.
The announcement came shortly after a majority of Twitter users voted for Mr Musk to step back from his role at the company in an open poll on Sunday.
Voices | Is Elon Musk the new Liz Truss?
ICYMI: Will Elon Musk step down as chief executive of Twitter? I have no idea. He might have done it by the time this is published, or he might not. Maybe he’ll have made it illegal to use the letter “a” by then, or banned non-binary people from the app altogether. Who knows.
Musk tweeted a poll asking users if they thought he should step down and those users – your columnist very much included – did, at the time of writing, just tell him precisely where to stick it. It is unclear whether anything will change.
What is certain, on the other hand, is that the chaos will continue in one form or another for the foreseeable future.
In the Elon Musk era, there isn’t such a thing as a quiet Twitter news week, writes Marie Le Conte.
Is Elon Musk the new Liz Truss? | Marie Le Conte
Truss lost and, in time, he will too, writes Marie Le Conte
Trump calls Musk a ‘hero’ and says he held poll on quitting as Twitter CEO because he wants out
Former president Donald Trump claimed billionaire deliberately lost new Twitter poll on his future.
Trump says Musk held poll on quitting Twitter because he wants way out
Former president claimed billionaire deliberately lost new Twitter poll on his future
Over one million vote for Snoop Dogg to run Twitter
American rapper Snoop Dogg has put himself forward to run Twitter, gathering more than one million votes in an online poll to take over from Elon Musk.
The 51-year-old poked fun at Mr Musk after the SpaceX and Tesla boss tweeted a poll asking if he should step down as Twitter CEO, amid a tumultuous takeover of the social media platform. The results showed 57.5 per cent voting in favour of the billionaire resigning.
“Should I run Twitter ?” Snoop Dogg asked his followers yesterday morning.
Within 10 hours of writing the tweet, he had already accumulated more than one million votes and an overwhelming “Yes” result of 81.8 per cent.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies