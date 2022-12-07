Elon Musk hires his cousins to work at Twitter

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Elon Musk may have fired thousands of Twitter employees after buying the struggling social media platform for $44bn, but that has not stopped him from hiring his cousins to try and help turn around the company.

The billionaire’s cousins, James and Andrew Musk, who are sons of his uncle on his father’s side of the family, have joined the San Francisco-based company, according to Business Insider.

Sources told the outlet that Andrew Musk works on software engineering projects, while James Musk is “a fixer type” who works with the Tesla CEO on projects.

Since Mr Musk took over Twitter in October, despite months of trying to get out of the deal, around 70 per cent of the company’s 7,500 employees have been fired or resigned.

This includes all of the top executives, who were fired on Mr Musk’s first day in charge of Twitter.

Mr Musk has brought in employees for his other companies, including engineers from Tesla and The Boring Company.

Some employees are now sleeping at the company’s headquarters in office space that has been turned into bedrooms after Mr Musk instituted a new “hardcore” work culture.

San Francisco city building inspectors are now investigating that situation, according to KQED.

“We need to make sure the building is being used as intended,” a spokesperson for the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection told the radio station.

And earlier this week janitors who clean Twitter’s headquarters have also gone on strike, with the SEIU Local 87 union saying that Mr Musk has not renovated their contract with Flagship the company that employs them.