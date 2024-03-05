Facebook and Instagram down - updates: Worldwide outage leaves users unable to access Meta sites and apps
Facebook and Instagram have been hit by a worldwide outage that has left potentially millions of people unable to access their accounts.
Users found they were mysteriously logged out and not able to log back in, or could not open the app at all.
The outage appears to be global, according to tracking website Down Detector.
Follow for the latest on the ongoing outage.
Meta business page updates to reflect outage
Meta doesn’t have an official status page for platforms such as Facebook, Messenger or Instagram. But it does have one for the businesses that rely on them.
Initially, that had shown no problems. Now, however, it has updated to reflect the outage.
It shows there are problems at “Meta Admin Center”, which is used for the company’s business tools. It also shows problems with its developer platform, including the Facebook Login tool and its WhatsApp and Marketing tools.
Hello and welcome...
... to our live coverage of a major outage at Meta.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies