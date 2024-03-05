Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Facebook, Instagram and Messenger have gone down in what appears to be a huge outage at parent company Meta.

Users found themselves unable to load the apps or websites as normal. On Facebook, affected users found they had been logged out and were unable to get on, while Instagram refused to work at all.

The warnings about being logged out led to widespread concern among users that their accounts had been hacked, and a variety of concerned phrases trended on Twitter/X. But the error messages appear to be the result of problems with Facebook’s login system, not a hack or cyber attack.

Meta does not run official status pages for its consumer products. And it was yet to post any update on the outage on its official accounts, such as those on Twitter/X.

:: Follow our live coverage of the outage here.

Tracking website Down Detector showed vast outages at Instagram, Facebook and Messenger on Thursday, however. The problems were spotted right across the world, suggesting that the outage could be global.

Meta does operate a status page for its business products, including advertising on Facebook and Instagram. That page indicated that all of its products were working as expected.

WhatsApp, which is also owned by Meta, appeared to be working as normal.

