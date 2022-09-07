For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Google has announced the date of its fall hardware event, at which it will launch the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro.

The search giant has said that the event will take place on 6 October, making the announcement one day before Apple’s Far Out event that will launch the iPhone 14.

As well as two new flagship smartphones, Google will launch the Pixel Watch as well as "additions to the Nest smart home portfolio”.

The new flagships will share many features with the current 6 and 6 Pro, although Google has redesigned the camera bar. The Pixel 7’s product page states that it’ll be powered by a next-gen chip called the Tensor G2, which has not been mentioned by the company previously.

The Pixel Watch’s design leaked after a prototype was supposedly found in a restrautant and shared with Android Central.

A physical crown sits on the side of the watch, in between two other buttons, and there is a proprietary method for attaching the straps, but information about the software has not been revealed in detail.

The new phone will be concurrent with Android 13, Google’s latest operating system. The changes in the update are mostly aesthetic, with a new look that allows third-party devices to match the phone’s design and a new look and feel for some apps such as the music and podcast app.

There are also new privacy settings so that apps should only be able to see the information users choose to share with them – such as restricting access to the camera roll or personal information from the clipboard.

Android 13 is already available for the Pixel 4, 5 and 6, and will be coming to devices from “Samsung Galaxy, Asus, HMD (Nokia phones), iQOO, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, vivo, Xiaomi and more” at a later date.