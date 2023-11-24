Jump to content

HSBC down: App and website offline amid Black Friday sales

Bank says it is urgently working to fix issue

Andrew Griffin
Friday 24 November 2023 09:25
<p>The average value of romance scams in June this year was nearly £70,000, according to cases seen by HSBC UK (Charlotte Ball/PA)</p>

The average value of romance scams in June this year was nearly £70,000, according to cases seen by HSBC UK (Charlotte Ball/PA)

(PA Archive)

HSBC’s app and mobile banking website are down on one of the biggest shopping days of the year.

The outage came on the morning of Black Friday, when most large retailers offer significant sales – and customers are even more likely to be checking their balance.

Instead, the app showed an error message indicating that service was unavailable.

The bank said it was urgently working to fix the issue, which appeared to bring problems across its services.

“We understand some customers are having trouble accessing banking services as usual right now,” HSBC said in a statement. “We’re investigating this as a matter of urgency and will share an update as soon as possible.”

HSBC offers a status page but it appears to have not been updated. It showed that all services were operating normally – despite the company’s statement otherwise.

Those who bank with First Direct may also be affected, since it is a part of HSBC.

