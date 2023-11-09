New AI Pin clips ChatGPT to your clothes

Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyTech email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A US startup is set to unveil an AI-powered device that it claims could replace smartphones.

Humane’s AI Pin, which launches today, will clip directly to a person’s clothes and is expected to feature a projector to turn any surface into a screen.

An embedded camera and microphone means it could function as a wearable smartphone without a screen, with its creators say has been “built from the ground up for AI”.

Leaks suggest the AI Pin will cost $699 and require a $24-per-month subscription fee to access AI models developed by Microsoft and OpenAI, which may include a version of the viral ChatGPT chatbot.

Documents obtained by The Verge suggest it will come with two “battery boosters”, a “personic speaker”, and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. It will also be able to summarise your email inbox, translate languages and come with an “AI DJ”.

Humane did not respond to a request for comment but has announced that it will unveil the AI Pin on 9 November.

Humane’s AI Pin projects lasers onto any surface, offering artificial intelligence in the palm of your hand (Humane)

A version of the device was revealed earlier this year at Paris Fashion Week, with models wearing a small square box on the lapels of their clothes.

Humane co-founder Imran Chaudhri, who spent 22 years at Apple as a designer before forming his own startup, also gave details about how the clip will function in a TED talk in May.

Recommended The mystery AI device that could replace your phone

A demonstration showed the tech founder receiving a phone call through the device, using its laser-projected display to turn his palm into an interactive screen.

“We believed that artificial intelligence would be the driving force behind the next leap in device design,” he said.

“[The AI Pin] is completely standalone. You don’t need a smartphone or any other device to pair with it... It interacts with the world in the way that you interact with the world – hearing what you hear, seeing what you see – while being privacy first and safe, and completely fading into the background of your life.”

Humane describes the experience as “screenless”, “seamless” and “sensing”.

In a press release earlier this year, Humane co-founder Bethany Bongiorno said: “Our relationship with technology is changing profoundly, becoming even more personal as our devices morph into extensions of our bodies, minds and hearts.”