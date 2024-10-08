Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Instagram appears to be down, with users across different countries reporting outages of the Meta-owned app in the last hour.

Users attempting to access Instagram’s website are faced with a message saying “Something went wrong” and that the platform is “working on getting the problem fixed as soon as we can”.

Thousands of reports of the app being down have been made to the website and service-monitoring platform Downdetector in different territories, including a peak of almost 500 reports in just 10 minutes in the UK, and over 1,500 in India.

open image in gallery The message greeting users attempting to access Instagram during Tuesday’s outage ( Instagram )

Several users took to X to share the issues they faced while attempting to access Instagram.

One user said they could access the story feed on the app but were unable to upload posts.

Another said the “website is not working”.

“Wait is Instagram down, I thought it was just me having internet issues?” another X user wrote.

About 60 per cent of the reported problems on Downdetector are by users unable to access Instagram’s website.

Nearly 20 per cent report being unable to login and another 20 per cent complained of losing access to their accounts via the Instagram app.

In total, almost 4,000 reports have emerged on Downdetector from across the world in the last hour.

The platform appears to be gradually returning to normal function as suggested by a declining number of outage reports.

Instagram last faced a major global outage in June when thousands across the world reported issues while accessing the platform.

The majority of the outage reports at the time were problems related to the platform’s feed.

Other Meta-owned apps Threads and Facebook appear to be running smoothly.

The source of the latest issue remains unclear at the time of publication.

Meta usually does not usually provide information about how or why such issues happen.