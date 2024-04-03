Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook go down as huge Meta outage takes apps offline

Andrew Griffin
Wednesday 03 April 2024 19:40
Comments
Close
Meta's Facebook News tab retires in US and Australia
Leer en Español

Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook appear to have briefly gone offline in a major outage at parent company Meta.

The technical problems followed a similar widespread outage around a month ago. This week, users also reported problems at Instagram and its Threads microblogging platform.

Meta had not responded to the issues at the time of publication. It is often late to announce issues – and usually does not give any information about how or why they happened.

But tracking website Down Detector showed a vast number of reports of issues at all three major Meta apps on Wednesday, 3 April. Users reported problems sending messages and getting online.

Soon after it had started, however, users appeared to be able to get back online. Some reported that the platforms were slow as they became available again.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in